Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
Colonel Zadok Magruder highlights four newcomers in this week's High School on Si Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll.
Magruder debuts at No. 9, courtesy of a 6-0 start that includes a road win at then-No. 10 James Hubert Blake last week. Saint Vincent Pallotti (No. 12), Charles Herbert Flowers (No. 19) and Saint Mary's Ryken (No. 20) make their inaugural appearance in this season's Top 25 along with Magruder.
Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Saint Frances Academy and Mount Zion Prep.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-4
The Mustangs went 1-2 at the City of Palms Classic in Florida.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-1
The Stags were off last week.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 12-1
The Cougars, who defeated Loyola Blakefield and Saint Mary’s, are undefeated in December.
4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 14-1
The Panthers advanced to the 901 Tournament of Champions final in Tennessee.
5. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 11-1
The Warriors defeated West Nottingham Academy, 93-61.
6. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-2
The Patriots won the Bullis Holiday Classic title with a 62-53 decision over then-No. 4 Bullis School.
7. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 6-3
The Bulldogs were runner-up in their holiday tournament.
8. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 13-2
The Lions won their first two matches at the Magic City Holiday Invitational in South Carolina.
9. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-0
The Colonels defeated then-No. 10 James Hubert Blake.
10. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-6
The Cavaliers split two games, including a loss to then-No. 18 Prince George’s Christian Academy at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic.
11. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-3
The Gaels’ five-game winning streak was snapped by McDonogh School (60-58).
12. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-4
The Panthers placed seventh at the Bullis Holiday Classic after victories over McDonogh School and then-No. 11 Glenelg Country School.
13. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 8-5
The Flyers defeated then-No. 8 Archbishop Spalding before a 60-33 loss to Haverford School (Pa.)
14. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-1
The Bengals dropped their first match of the season to Magruder.
15. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-3
The Dragons dropped decisions to then-No. 9 Mount Saint Joseph and Saint Vincent Pallotti.
16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-3
The Falcons placed fourth at the Bullis Holiday Classic.
17. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 11-6
The Eagles defeated Lanham Christian School and Rosedale Christian Academy.
18. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 5-4
The Crusaders dropped decisions to Virginia squads Evergreen Christian and Highland School by a total of seven points.
19. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-0
The Jaguars defeated then-No. 15 Largo, 84-67.
20. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-4
The Knights have won four straight, including a 52-50 win over then-No. 14 Georgetown Prep.
21. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-5
The Little Hoyas defeated Friendship Prep Tech (D.C.) after a loss to Saint Mary’s Ryken.
22. LARGO
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 3-1
The Lions’ 10-game win streak - dating back to last season - was snapped by Charles Herbert Flowers.
23. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-0
The Knights have won their five games by double-digits.
24. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 7-0
Mike Glick captured his 600th career coaching victory in the Mustangs’ 65-56 decision over Indian Creek School.
25. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 5-0
The Red Storm defeated Indian Creek School and Frederick Douglass-Baltimore.