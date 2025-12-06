Minnesota high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Minnesota boys high school basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025
Albany 57, Melrose Area 48
Apple Valley 81, Chicago Hope Academy 69
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 77, Yellow Medicine East 72
Austin 71, Rochester John Marshall 45
Barnum 90, South Ridge 64
Barnesville 72, Park Rapids Area 40
Belle Plaine 74, Esko 59
Bethlehem Academy 71, Medford 55
Blackduck 68, Fosston 66
Blooming Prairie 81, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 53
Blue Earth Area 69, Pipestone Area 41
Brainerd 64, Fergus Falls 54
Browerville 64, Bertha-Hewitt 47
Buffalo 82, Monticello 43
Cambridge-Isanti 74, Coon Rapids 57
Central Minnesota Christian 90, Ortonville 38
Chatfield 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
Chisago Lakes 82, Cloquet 63
Chisholm 70, Stella Maris Academy 34
Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Win-E-Mac 55
Cook County 71, Floodwood 20
Dassel-Cokato 55, Kimball Area 47
Dawson-Boyd 75, MACCRAY 42
Deer River 69, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 44
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 62, Hawley 47
Dover-Eyota 58, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57
Duluth Denfeld 78, North Branch 66
East Central 83, Braham 74
East Grand Forks 78, Thief River Falls 52
Ely 81, International Falls 29
Farmington 66, Rochester Century 38
Frazee 73, Staples-Motley 65
Glencoe-Silver Lake 75, Sibley East 36
Goodhue 93, Fillmore Central 45
Hayfield 67, United South Central 38
Heritage Christian Academy 86, St. Agnes 50
Hibbing 87, Hermantown 47
Hudson 56, Woodbury 49
Jackson County Central 65, St. James 63
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 72, Lac qui Parle Valley 42
Kingsland 53, Grand Meadow 47
LeRoy-Ostrander 72, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 69
Lester Prairie 78, Cedar Mountain 61
Lewiston-Altura 72, St. Charles 65
Liberty Classical 102, The International School of Minnesota/Chesterton Academy 26
Little Falls 66, Grand Rapids 58
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 75, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 49
Mabel-Canton 58, Schaeffer Academy 50
Mahnomen/Waubun 76, Lake Park-Audubon 62
Maple Lake 65, Ogilvie 26
Maple River 68, Luverne 54
Marshall 68, St. Cloud Tech 65
McGregor 60, Cromwell-Wright 52
Minneapolis South 91, Robbinsdale Cooper 41
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, Springfield 54
Mora 84, Crosby-Ironton 34
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 66, Osakis 56
Mounds View 56, St. Anthony 50
Mountain Iron-Buhl 75, Hill City/Northland 35
New Ulm 86, Waseca 71
North Woods 50, Carlton/Wrenshall 39
Northfield 66, Rochester Mayo 60
Northome/Kelliher 105, Bigfork 41
Osseo 83, Duluth East 58
Park Center 63, Roseville 54
Park Christian 64, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 52
Park of Cottage Grove 82, St. Paul Como Park 61
Parkers Prairie 66, Verndale 58
Paynesville Area 74, New London-Spicer 58
Pelican Rapids 74, Perham 59
Pequot Lakes 83, Moose Lake/Willow River 53
Pierz 60, Royalton 27
Pillager 86, Proctor 61
Pine River-Backus 66, Swanville 63
Princeton 98, Foley 51
Renville County West 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56
Rochester Math & Science Academy 68, Higher Ground Academy 65
Rothsay 68, Climax/Fisher 54
Sauk Centre 70, Legacy Christian 58
Southland 87, Lanesboro 35
Spring Grove 62, Houston 36
St. Francis 60, New Life Academy 57
St. Paul Harding 69, Twin Cities Academy 62
St. Paul Washington 71, Math and Science Academy 66
Stephen-Argyle Central 86, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 53
Trinity 64, West Lutheran 58
Triton 83, Rochester Lourdes 55
Waconia 91, Shakopee 86
Warroad 89, Crookston 71
Wayzata 80, Minneapolis Washburn 45
Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 68, La Crescent-Hokah 51
Worthington 78, Tri-City United 40
Zimmerman 77, Hutchinson 66
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 76, Pine Island 41
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.