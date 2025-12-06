High School

Minnesota high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Albany 57, Melrose Area 48

Apple Valley 81, Chicago Hope Academy 69

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 77, Yellow Medicine East 72

Austin 71, Rochester John Marshall 45

Barnum 90, South Ridge 64

Barnesville 72, Park Rapids Area 40

Belle Plaine 74, Esko 59

Bethlehem Academy 71, Medford 55

Blackduck 68, Fosston 66

Blooming Prairie 81, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 53

Blue Earth Area 69, Pipestone Area 41

Brainerd 64, Fergus Falls 54

Browerville 64, Bertha-Hewitt 47

Buffalo 82, Monticello 43

Cambridge-Isanti 74, Coon Rapids 57

Central Minnesota Christian 90, Ortonville 38

Chatfield 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 55

Chisago Lakes 82, Cloquet 63

Chisholm 70, Stella Maris Academy 34

Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Win-E-Mac 55

Cook County 71, Floodwood 20

Dassel-Cokato 55, Kimball Area 47

Dawson-Boyd 75, MACCRAY 42

Deer River 69, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 44

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 62, Hawley 47

Dover-Eyota 58, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57

Duluth Denfeld 78, North Branch 66

East Central 83, Braham 74

East Grand Forks 78, Thief River Falls 52

Ely 81, International Falls 29

Farmington 66, Rochester Century 38

Frazee 73, Staples-Motley 65

Glencoe-Silver Lake 75, Sibley East 36

Goodhue 93, Fillmore Central 45

Hayfield 67, United South Central 38

Heritage Christian Academy 86, St. Agnes 50

Hibbing 87, Hermantown 47

Hudson 56, Woodbury 49

Jackson County Central 65, St. James 63

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 72, Lac qui Parle Valley 42

Kingsland 53, Grand Meadow 47

LeRoy-Ostrander 72, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 69

Lester Prairie 78, Cedar Mountain 61

Lewiston-Altura 72, St. Charles 65

Liberty Classical 102, The International School of Minnesota/Chesterton Academy 26

Little Falls 66, Grand Rapids 58

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 75, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 49

Mabel-Canton 58, Schaeffer Academy 50

Mahnomen/Waubun 76, Lake Park-Audubon 62

Maple Lake 65, Ogilvie 26

Maple River 68, Luverne 54

Marshall 68, St. Cloud Tech 65

McGregor 60, Cromwell-Wright 52

Minneapolis South 91, Robbinsdale Cooper 41

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, Springfield 54

Mora 84, Crosby-Ironton 34

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 66, Osakis 56

Mounds View 56, St. Anthony 50

Mountain Iron-Buhl 75, Hill City/Northland 35

New Ulm 86, Waseca 71

North Woods 50, Carlton/Wrenshall 39

Northfield 66, Rochester Mayo 60

Northome/Kelliher 105, Bigfork 41

Osseo 83, Duluth East 58

Park Center 63, Roseville 54

Park Christian 64, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 52

Park of Cottage Grove 82, St. Paul Como Park 61

Parkers Prairie 66, Verndale 58

Paynesville Area 74, New London-Spicer 58

Pelican Rapids 74, Perham 59

Pequot Lakes 83, Moose Lake/Willow River 53

Pierz 60, Royalton 27

Pillager 86, Proctor 61

Pine River-Backus 66, Swanville 63

Princeton 98, Foley 51

Renville County West 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56

Rochester Math & Science Academy 68, Higher Ground Academy 65

Rothsay 68, Climax/Fisher 54

Sauk Centre 70, Legacy Christian 58

Southland 87, Lanesboro 35

Spring Grove 62, Houston 36

St. Francis 60, New Life Academy 57

St. Paul Harding 69, Twin Cities Academy 62

St. Paul Washington 71, Math and Science Academy 66

Stephen-Argyle Central 86, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 53

Trinity 64, West Lutheran 58

Triton 83, Rochester Lourdes 55

Waconia 91, Shakopee 86

Warroad 89, Crookston 71

Wayzata 80, Minneapolis Washburn 45

Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 68, La Crescent-Hokah 51

Worthington 78, Tri-City United 40

Zimmerman 77, Hutchinson 66

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 76, Pine Island 41

Spencer Swaim
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

