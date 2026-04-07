Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - April 7, 2026

It’s status quo in the latest High School on SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 as Calvert Hall College (Md.) remains atop the poll. The reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Cardinals are followed by Saint John’s College (D.C.), Bullis School (Md.), Boys’ Latin School (Md.) and McDonogh School (Md.).

The second 5 features Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Landon School (Md.), Severn School (Md.), Loyola Blakefield (Md.) and Gonzaga College (D.C.). Undefeated Towson (Md.) debuts at No. 25.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 4-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The Cardinals defeated John Carroll School (Md.), 18-7

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 2

The Cadets defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 18-2, and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 20-2.

3. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 3

The Bulldogs defeated Episcopal (Va.), 13-5, after losses to Episcopal Dallas (Tex.) and Cape Henlopen (Del.).

4. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 5

The Lakers defeated then-No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph, 15-5.

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: No. 6

The Eagles defeated then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 12-11.

6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 3-5

Previous rank: No. 4

The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 6 McDonogh School.

7. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 7

The Bears defeated No. 10 Gonzaga College, 10-7, and Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 16-4.

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 8

The Admirals defeated No. 14 Gilman School, 11-10, and No. 22 Severna Park, 11-8.

9. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 3-4

Previous rank: No. 9

The Dons defeated No. 12 Saint Mary’s, 11-8.

10. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 3-6

Previous rank: No. 10

The Eagles defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 13-5, after a loss to No. 7 Landon School.

11. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 11

The Little Hoyas defeated Saint Andrew’s School (Fla.), 9-7, and No. 19 Saint Albans School, 8-1.

12. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 12

The Saints lost to No. 9 Loyola Blakefield.

13. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 11

The Gaels defeated Catonsville (Md.), 17-2, after a loss to No. 4 Boys’ Latin School.

14. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-3

Preseason rank: No. 13

The Greyhounds lost to No. 8 Severn School.

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 1-4

Previous rank: No. 15

The Crusaders did not play last week.

16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 17

The Falcons defeated then-No. 16 DEMATHA CATHOLIC, 11-2, and Christchurch School (Va.), 18-14.

17. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 4-6

Previous rank: No. 16

The Stags defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 11-9, after a loss to then-No. 17 Our Lady of Good Counsel.

18. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 18

The Panthers did not play last week.

19. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 4-5

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bulldogs lost to No. 11 Georgetown Prep.

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-3

Previous rank: No. 20

The Cavaliers defeated Sewickley Academy (Pa.), 16-5, and Bishop McNamara (Md.), 16-7.

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 21

The Hawks defeated Oakdale (Md.), 16-2, and Dulaney (Md.), 14-4.

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons lost to No. 8 Severn School after victories over James W. Robinson (Va.) and Battlefield (Va).

23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 23

The Buccaneers defeated North Dorchester (Md.), 25-1.

24. ARCHIBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 24

The Friars averaged 14 goals in three victories last week.

25. TOWSON (Md.)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Generals defeated Howard (Md.). 14-0, and Franklin (Md.), 13-0.