Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 18, 2026

After an impressive effort in winning a second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference title, Calvert Hall (Md.) is the clear cut No. 1 team in this week’s High School On SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 poll.

The Cardinals built a nine-goal second half advantage en route to a 14-8 decision over No. 2 McDonogh School (Md.) in the title match at Stevenson University Friday evening. The Towson, Md. school has won five MIAA A titles in the last nine seasons.

Private Schools Continue to Dominate the Top of the Rankings

McDonogh, Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) champ Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.) make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 includes Landon School (Md.), Loyola Blakefield (Md.), Saint Mary’s (Md.), Severn School (Md.) and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) champ Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), which fell in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I final Saturday..

MPSSAA Title Games on Tap This Week

The Maryland public state finals take center stage this week with title games Tuesday thru Thursday at Stevenson University.

Tuesday, No. 22 Severna Park (Md.) looks to claim a 10th consecutive crown, taking on Towson (Md.) in the Class 3A final. No. 23 and defending champ Kent Island (Md.) takes on Bayside Conference rival Stephen Decatur (Md.) in a rematch of the 2025 final.

Thursday, No. 21 Urbana (Md.) will try for a three-peat in Class 4A, matching up with Broadneck (Md.) for the fourth consecutive year.

The Virginia Postseason Heats Up on Friday

The Virginia state public tournament starts Friday with region action..

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 1

The Cardinals won their second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship, defeating No. 2 McDonogh School (Md.), 14-8, in the final after a 7-6 win over No. 7 Loyola Blakefield in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CHAMPIONS

2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 2

The Eagles lost to No. 1 Calvert Hall College in the MIAA A final after a 16-12 win over No. 3 Archbishop Spalding (Md.) in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A FINALIST

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 11-7

Previous rank: No. 3

The Cavaliers lost to No. 2 McDonogh School in the MIAA A semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

4. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 4

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC CHAMPION

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: No. 5

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-6

Previous rank: No. 6

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 9-8

Previous rank: No. 7

The Dons lost to No. 1 Calvert Hall College in the MIAA A semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 8

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 9

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 20-2

Previous rank: No. 10

The Panthers lost to St. Anne’s-Belfield School (Va.) in the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I final after defeating Saint Christopher’s School (Va.), 12-6, in the semifinals and Collegiate (Va.), 14-6 in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION FINALIST

11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 11

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST

12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 13-7

Previous rank: No. 12

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

13. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 13

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC FINALIST

14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 14

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 15

SEASON COMPLETE

16. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-10

Previous rank: No. 16

SEASON COMPLETE

17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 10-8

Previous rank: No. 17

SEASON COMPLETE

18. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-9

Previous rank: No. 18

SEASON COMPLETE

19. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 8-10

Previous rank: No. 19

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 20

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 15-1

Previous rank: No. 21

The Hawks advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state final, defeating Leonardtown (Md.), 13-3, in the semifinals and James Hubert Blake (Md.), 23-3, in the quarterfinals.

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 17-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state final, defeating Sherwood (Md.), 15-4, in the semifinals and Rockville (Md.), 22-0.

23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 15-1

Previous rank: No. 23

The Buccaneers advanced to the Maryland Class 2A state final, defeating Glenelg (Md.), 14-8, in the semifinals and Hereford (Md.), 10-5, in the quarterfinals.

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 13-6

Previous rank: No. 24

The Sabres won their second straight MIAA B Conference title, defeating co-No. 25 Archbishop Curley (Md.), 6-5, in the final and Concordia Prep (Md.), 22-6, in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B CHAMPION

25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 12-2

Previous rank: No. 25

The Friars lost to No. 24 Saint Peter & Paul in the MIAA B final after a 13-3 win over Gerstell Academy (Md.) in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B FINALIST

25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)

Record: 15-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Tigers defeated Patriot (Va.), 20-0, and Battlefield (Va.), 10-6.