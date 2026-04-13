Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - April 13, 2026

There’s several changes in the latest High School on SI Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse poll as three teams move into the Top 10.

District of Columbia squads Georgetown Visitation Prep (No. 8) and Saint John’s College (No. 9) along with Notre Dame Prep from Maryland (10th) headline seven teams advancing at least four spots this week. Undefeated Maryvale Prep (Md.) remains No. 1 followed by Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), who’re also undefeated.

Archbishop Spalding (Md.) and Manchester Valley (Md.) complete the Top 5. McDonogh School (Md.) and Saint Mary’s (Md.) headlines the second 5.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25:

1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 1

The Lions defeated Mercy (Md.), 14-7, and Manheim Township (Pa.), 19-4.

2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 3

The Falcons defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 23-0, and Bishop Ireton (Va.). 18-5.

3. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 4

The Saints defeated Saint Paul Vi Catholic (Va.), 17-3, and Loyola Academy (Ill.). 9-8.

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 2

The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 17 Saint Paul’s School (Md.), 10-7, after a 14-7 victory over No. 20 Glenelg Country School.

5. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 5

The Mavericks defeated then-No. 10 Marriotts Ridge (Md.), 11-5, and then-No. 8 Broadneck (Md.), 9-6.

6. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 6

The Eagles posted 10-3 victories over No. 18 Severn School (Md.) and Mercy (Md.)

7. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 11-2

Previous rank: No. 7

The Saints defeated then-No. 17 Saint Paul’s School (Md.), 6-5, No. 23 Bryn Mawr School (Md.), 13-5, and then-No. 8 Broadneck, 10-6.

8. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 12

The Cubs defeated Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.), 15-10, and Loyola Academy (Ill.), 12-10.

9. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: No. 13

The Cadets defeated Elizabeth Seton (Md.), 22-3, and Loyola Academy (Ill), 14-13.

10. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 6-5

Previous rank: No. 15

The Blazers defeated then-No. 19 Roland Park Country School (Md.), 10-9, and No. 20 Glenelg Country School (Md.), 12-11.

11. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 2-6

Previous rank: No. 17

The Gators defeated then-No. 2 Archbishop Spalding after a loss to No. 7 Saint Mary’s.

12. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 6-7

Previous rank: No. 16

The Gators split two games at Saint Agnes & Saint Stephen’s “Spring Fling” tourney after a 12-11 win over No. 14 Potomac School (Va.).

13. SEVERN SCHOOL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-4

Previous rank: No. 18

The Admirals defeated then-No. 19 Roland Park Country School (Md.), 8-5, after a loss to No. 6 McDonogh School.

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 6-5

Previous rank: No. 14

The Panthers lost to then-No. 12 Georgetown Visitation Prep and then-No. 16 Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart.

15. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-8

Previous rank: No. 19

The Reds defeated then-No. 11 Glenelg (Md.), 17-9, after losses to then-No. 15 Notre Dame Prep and then-No. 18 Severn School.

16. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 11

The Gladiators lost to then-No. 19 Roland Park Country School after victories over Crofton (Md.) and Mount Hebron (Md.).

17. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: No. 8

The Bruins defeated Crofton, 16-5, after a loss to No. 5 Manchester Valley.

18. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: No. 10

The Mustangs went 3-1 last week, including a win over then-No. 9 Severna Park and a loss to No. 5 Manchester Valley.

19. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 4-4

Previous rank: No. 9

The Falcons defeated Southern-Anne Arundel, 17-5, after a loss to then-No. 10 Marriotts Ridge.

20. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-5

Previous rank: No. 20

The Dragons lost to then-No. 2 Archbishop Spalding and then-No. 15 Notre Dame Prep.

21. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-5

Previous rank: No. 21

The Patriots defeated then-No. 23 Bryn Mawr School (Md.), 14-13.

22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-6

Previous rank: No. 23

The Mawrtians lost to No. 21 John Carroll School, and No. 7 Saint Mary’s.

23. WESTMINSTER (Md.)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Owls defeated Liberty, 14-3, and then-No. 22 South Carroll (Md.), 5-2.

24. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 22

The Cavaliers lost three games to ranked opponents last week.

25. BATTLEFIELD (Va.)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 24

The Bobcats return to action this week with matches against Osbourn Park (Va.) and Osbourn (Va.).