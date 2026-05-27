Maryvale Prep Lacrosse Coach Brian Reese Steps Down After Back-to-Back IAAM A Titles

A high school girls lacrosse coach in Maryland that led nationally ranked Maryvale Prep to two straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference titles has resigned.

Reese Explains Why He Stepped Away

Brian Reese told The Baltimore Sun over the Memorial Day weekend that he has decided not to return to Maryvale due to the lack of support from the school’s administration. Reese also “growing frustrations” that created “increasing resistance toward the girls lacrosse program” and made it difficult for him to continue coaching.

“My decision to step away from Maryvale has nothing to do with the players, their families or my daughter graduating,” Reese said via The Sun. “The president and athletic director who hired me five years ago are no longer in their roles, and I simply haven’t felt the same level of support from the new administration. It eventually became too difficult and unenjoyable for me to continue doing my job effectively, and I left when my contract was over.”

In Reese’s final season, the Lions went 19-0 and captured their second straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) trophy in the 2026 season. Maryvale also finished as the top-ranked team in the latest USA Lacrosse High School Girls’ national poll.

Administrative Changes at Maryvale Prep

The Sun report mentioned that Reese previously worked as the school’s assistant athletic director and in a director of athletic operations role, two positions he resigned from.

Malika DeLancey, who became Maryvale’s president in July 2023, is ending her tenure following the 2026-27 school year. Telia Marks, who began her roles as athletic director and girls basketball coach at the start of the 2024-25 season, stepped down to take a job in Massachusetts.

‘A Battle for Everything’

Reese told The Sun that Maryvale Prep “denied some initiatives that had previously been allowed,” which included guest speaker events to discuss mental health and nutrition.

Reese said even requests funded through team fundraisers became ‘a battle for everything.’”

In a statement to The Sun, Maryvale Prep officials said they are “extremely supportive” of student-athletes and also “celebrates lacrosse” and the program’s success.

“This is disappointing at a time when we should be celebrating the lacrosse team’s championship season,” Erin MacPherson, Maryvale’s director of communications and marketing, said in a statement to The Sun.

School Pushes Back on Reese’s Comments

MacPherson noted in her statement that Maryvale Prep disagrees that there’s a lack of support for the lacrosse program.

“Brian Reese previously twice resigned from full-time positions at Maryvale, and this year shared he was not going to come back as a coach,” MacPherson said in her statement. “We took him at his word, respected his decision and began the search for a new lacrosse coach. Our goal in the search process is to identify a coach who would model professionalism and provide consistency in the program.”

A Transformational Five-Year Run

Reese coached the Lions for five seasons. Aside from leading Maryvale to back-to-back IAAM titles, Reese also guided the program to its first state crown since 2002.

Reese compiled a 75-17 record in five seasons with the Lions. Before Reese arrived, Maryvale finished sixth in the IAAM A-Conference and had a 5-7 league record.

What’s Next for Reese

Reese expects to coach again but is unsure what his next move will be.

“I love building teams and building cultures and having an impact on kids,” Reese said via The Sun.