Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (3/18/2025)

St. Paul's climbs to No. 4 in a week where the Top 25 remains mostly status quo

Derek Toney

St. Paul's made the biggest upward move in this week's Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings, as the MIAA power climbed from No. 7 to No. 4.
There are few changes in this week’s High School on SI DMV (D.C., Maryland and Virginia) boys lacrosse Top 25 after early season head-to-head matchups.

McDonogh School remains No. 1 followed by Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall College, St. Paul’s School and Bullis School. St. Paul’s moved into the Top 5 after defeating Bullis, 12-11, last week.

After handling Georgetown Prep (13-5), Loyola Blakefield jumped from 12th to No. 7. Public school competition starts this week.

1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 1-2

Previous rank: 1

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: 2

3. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: 4 

4. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: 7

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: 3

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: 5

7. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: 6

8. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: 12

9. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: 7

10. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 1-2

Previous rank: 9

11. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 1-3

Previous rank: 10

12. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 2-2

Preseason rank: 11

13. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: 13

14. ST. MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: 14

15. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: 15

16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: 16

17. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 1-2

Previous rank: 17

18. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 0-0

Previous rank: 18

19. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 0-0

Previous rank: 19

20. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 0-0

Previous rank: 20

21. SOUTH RIVER (Md.)

Record: 0-0

Previous rank: 21

22. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: 22

23. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 0-0

Previous rank: 23

24. ST. JAMES SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 0-1

Previous rank: 24

25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)

Record: 0-0

Previous rank: 25

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

