Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (3/18/2025)
There are few changes in this week’s High School on SI DMV (D.C., Maryland and Virginia) boys lacrosse Top 25 after early season head-to-head matchups.
McDonogh School remains No. 1 followed by Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall College, St. Paul’s School and Bullis School. St. Paul’s moved into the Top 5 after defeating Bullis, 12-11, last week.
After handling Georgetown Prep (13-5), Loyola Blakefield jumped from 12th to No. 7. Public school competition starts this week.
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-2
Previous rank: 1
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: 2
3. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: 4
4. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: 7
5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: 3
6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: 5
7. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: 6
8. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: 12
9. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: 7
10. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 1-2
Previous rank: 9
11. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-3
Previous rank: 10
12. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 2-2
Preseason rank: 11
13. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: 13
14. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: 14
15. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: 15
16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: 16
17. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 1-2
Previous rank: 17
18. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 18
19. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 19
20. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 20
21. SOUTH RIVER (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 21
22. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 2-1
Previous rank: 22
23. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 23
24. ST. JAMES SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 0-1
Previous rank: 24
25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 25