Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (4/7/2025)

Off to a 10-1 start, The Heights gains a place in the Top 25; Bullis moves into the Top 5

Derek Toney

The Heights School boys lacrosse team has raced out to a 10-1 start in 2025 which has thrust the Cavaliers into this week's Top 25 DMV boys lacrosse rankings, at No. 17. / The Heights boys lacrosse

Off to an impressive start, The Heights School has earned a spot in the latest High School On SI DMV boys lacrosse Top 25. 

The Cavaliers, who won seven games last year, are 10-1 in the early spring. Calvert Hall College holds at No. 1 followed by McDonogh School, Boys’ Latin School, Archbishop Spalding and Bullis School.

Calvert Hall will put its perfect 8-0 mark and No. 1 ranking on the line Tuesday at three-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ and second-ranked McDonogh Tuesday afternoon.

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: 1

2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: 2

3. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: 3

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: 4

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: 6

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: 7

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: 8

8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: 9

9. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-3

Previous rank: 5

10. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 4-6

Previous rank: 10

11. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 4-4

Previous rank: 11

12. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 5-5

Previous rank: 12

13. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: 14

14. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: 13

15. ST. MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 3-6

Previous rank: 15

16. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: 17

17. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: Not ranked

18. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-5

Previous rank: 18

19. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 2-7

Previous rank: 19

20. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: 16

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: 20

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: 21

23. SOUTH RIVER (Md.)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: 23

24. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: 22

25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: 25

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

