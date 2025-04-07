Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (4/7/2025)
Off to an impressive start, The Heights School has earned a spot in the latest High School On SI DMV boys lacrosse Top 25.
The Cavaliers, who won seven games last year, are 10-1 in the early spring. Calvert Hall College holds at No. 1 followed by McDonogh School, Boys’ Latin School, Archbishop Spalding and Bullis School.
Calvert Hall will put its perfect 8-0 mark and No. 1 ranking on the line Tuesday at three-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ and second-ranked McDonogh Tuesday afternoon.
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: 1
2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: 2
3. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-3
Previous rank: 3
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 9-1
Previous rank: 4
5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 10-2
Previous rank: 6
6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: 7
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: 8
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: 9
9. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-3
Previous rank: 5
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 4-6
Previous rank: 10
11. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 4-4
Previous rank: 11
12. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 5-5
Previous rank: 12
13. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 6-3
Previous rank: 14
14. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 6-4
Previous rank: 13
15. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 3-6
Previous rank: 15
16. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 6-4
Previous rank: 17
17. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 9-1
Previous rank: Not ranked
18. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-5
Previous rank: 18
19. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-7
Previous rank: 19
20. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: 16
21. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: 20
22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: 21
23. SOUTH RIVER (Md.)
Record: 6-0
Previous rank: 23
24. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: 22
25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: 25