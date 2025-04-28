Top 25 DMV Boys Lacrosse Rankings (4/28/2025)
Archbishop Spalding, a team looking to make history in the coming weeks, is the new No. 1 in the latest High School on SI DMV boys lacrosse Top 25.
The Cavaliers, who are a legitimate contender for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship, knocked off previously No. 1 Calvert Hall College last week. Spalding is tied with three-time defending MIAA A champ McDonogh School (both 6-1), but owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Spalding, Calvert Hall, Landon School, McDonogh and Boys’ Latin School headline the Top 5. The rest of the Top 10 has Bullis School, Loyola Blakefield, Mount St. Joseph, St. Paul’s School and Georgetown Prep.
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 14-1
Previous rank: 2
2. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 11-2
Previous rank: 1
3. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 15-1
Previous rank: 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 10-4
Previous rank: 4
5. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 9-4
Previous rank: 5
6. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-3
Previous rank: 6
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 9-5
Previous rank: 7
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 10-5
Previous rank: 8
9. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-5
Previous rank: 9
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 7-7
Previous rank: 10
11. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 11-4
Previous rank: 14
12. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 9-5
Previous rank: 11
13. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 12
14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 13
15. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 7-8
Previous rank: 15
16. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-9
Previous rank: 20
17. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 5-9
Previous rank: 16
18. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 7-7
Previous rank: 17
19. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 18
20. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 8-5
Previous rank: 19
21. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-9
Previous rank: 21
22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: 22
23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)
Record: 10-0
Previous rank: 23
24. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 10-2
Previous rank: 24
25. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 9-3
Previous rank: 25