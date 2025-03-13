Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (3/13/2025)
The DMV region – District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia – is a hot-bed for high school athletics. It’s true for girls lacrosse where some of the nation’s best teams and conferences reside.
With that said, High School on SI introduces the first DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25 poll. These weekly rankings will feature teams from the District metro region which include Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs and the Baltimore metro region.
Headlining the poll is St. Paul’s School for Girls, which is regarded as the No. 2 team in the nation. The Gators have won three of the last four in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference, one of the country’s toughest leagues.
Archbishop Spalding, Maryvale Prep and McDonogh School will try to derail St. Paul’s. Several miles south, along the Interstate 495 corridor, Our Lady of Good Counsel looks to continue its reign in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).
The Falcons, who went 21-0 last spring, will pursue a fourth consecutive championship this spring. Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart will seek a three-peat in the Independent School League.
On the public side, Broadneck (4A), Glenelg (2A) and Severna Park (3A) are defending Maryland state champions. All three will play each other during the regular season.
Yorktown opens the season as the top public program in Northern Virginia. The Rams went 21-1 last spring and won the Virginia Class 6 championship.
Here’s the first High School on SI DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25 poll of the spring.
1. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL FOR GIRLS (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 16-5 (Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champion)
2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 2-0; 2024 record: 17-2 (IAAM A finalist)
3. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 16-3 (IAAM A semifinalist)
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
2024 record: 21-0 (Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion)
5. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 16-4 (Independent School League AA Division co-champion)
6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 12-5 (IAAM A semifinalist)
7. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
2025 record: 0-2; 2024 record: 15-7 (ISL finalist)
8. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
2024 record: 16-1 (Maryland Class 2A state semifinalist)
9. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
2024 record: 19-1 (Maryland Class 3A state champion)
10. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
2025 record: 2-0; 2024 record: 14-8 (ISL semifinalist)
11 GLENELG (Md.)
2024 record: 18-1 (Maryland Class 2A state champion)
12. YORKTOWN (Va.)
2024 record: 21-1 (Virginia Class 6 state champion)
13. BROADNECK (Md.)
2024 record: 14-5 (Maryland Class 4A state champion)
14. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 0-2; 2024 record: 8-8 (IAAM A quarterfinalist)
15. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 18-8 (ISL semifinalist)
16. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 10-9 (IAAM A quarterfinalist)
17. ST MARY’S (Md.)
2025 record: 0-1; 2024 record: 10-8 (IAAM A quarterfinalist)
18. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 2-0; 2024 record: 7-11 (IAAM A quarterfinalist)
19. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
2024 record: 14-4 (Maryland Class 3A state semifinalist)
20. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
2025 record: 0-2; 2024 record: 13-7 (WCAC semifinalist)
21. CENTURY (Md.)
2024 record: 14-2 (Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champion)
22. BISHOP IRETON (Va.)
2025 record: 0-1; 2024 record: 12-7 (WCAC semifinalist)
23. DULANEY (Md.)
2024 record: 13-6 (Maryland Class 3A state finalist)
24. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 7-9
25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)
2024 record: 19-4 (Virginia Class 6 state flnalist)