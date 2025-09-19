High School

Stone Bridge vs. Quince Orchard: Live Score Updates from Maryland-Virginia High School Football Border War

Follow along live as Stone Bridge and Quince Orchard face off in a clash of DMV football powerhouses

Quince Orchard hosts Stone Bridge tonight in a battle between Maryland and Virginia powers.
Two of the Washington D.C.-metropolitan area's best will square off on Friday night as Virginia powerhouse Stone Bridge visits Maryland stalwart Quince Orchard.

Northern Virginia's Stone Bridge enters the game 3-0 and ranked No. 10 in the Virginia High School Top 25 State Rankings.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County's Quince Orchard enters the weekend 2-0 and ranked No. 6 in the Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

The Cougars have beaten the Bulldogs in each of the past two seasons. QO won 29-22 in 2023 and then 10-0 last year.

Players to Watch

Stone Bridge

  • Kedric Golston II - EDGE: 3-star senior, Tennessee commit, and son of head coach Kedric Golston
  • Chase Geter - CB: 3-star senior and Syracuse commit
  • Xavier Wimbush - SAF: Senior and Connecticut commit

Quince Orchard

  • Will Drakeford - QB: Senior and Westlake transfer
  • Jaiden Hebron - RB: Junior
  • Jacob Bumgardner - WR/TE: Senior
  • Rafferty Bankert - WR: Junior
  • Isaiah Simms - WR: Sophomore
  • Kacey Gilliam - EDGE: 3-star senior and James Madison commit

Live Updates

1

2

3

4

F

Stone Bridge

Quince Orchard

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
