Stone Bridge vs. Quince Orchard: Live Score Updates from Maryland-Virginia High School Football Border War
Two of the Washington D.C.-metropolitan area's best will square off on Friday night as Virginia powerhouse Stone Bridge visits Maryland stalwart Quince Orchard.
Northern Virginia's Stone Bridge enters the game 3-0 and ranked No. 10 in the Virginia High School Top 25 State Rankings.
Meanwhile, Montgomery County's Quince Orchard enters the weekend 2-0 and ranked No. 6 in the Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.
The Cougars have beaten the Bulldogs in each of the past two seasons. QO won 29-22 in 2023 and then 10-0 last year.
Players to Watch
Stone Bridge
- Kedric Golston II - EDGE: 3-star senior, Tennessee commit, and son of head coach Kedric Golston
- Chase Geter - CB: 3-star senior and Syracuse commit
- Xavier Wimbush - SAF: Senior and Connecticut commit
Quince Orchard
- Will Drakeford - QB: Senior and Westlake transfer
- Jaiden Hebron - RB: Junior
- Jacob Bumgardner - WR/TE: Senior
- Rafferty Bankert - WR: Junior
- Isaiah Simms - WR: Sophomore
- Kacey Gilliam - EDGE: 3-star senior and James Madison commit
Live Updates
(Refresh this page often to see the latest live updates throughout the contest)
1
2
3
4
F
Stone Bridge
Quince Orchard
Pregame
-
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-