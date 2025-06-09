Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (6/9/2025)
The final week of the DMV girls lacrosse season has arrived as Virginia will crown its public state champions. No. 24 James Madison and 25th-ranked Yorktown are in the Class 6 semifinals.
Defending champ Yorktown will play at Battlefield Tuesday while Madison takes on Cosby in the other semifinal. The winners will play Saturday at Douglass Freeman for the state title.
Freeman remains on track for another Class 5 title, hosting Lightridge in Tuesday's semifinals. Riverside plays at Kellam in the other semifinal. The winners meet Saturday at Mills Godwin for the state championship.
Defending champ Western Albemarle plays at Dominion in the Class 4 semifinals Tuesday. Rockbridge County hosts Powhattan in the other semifinal. The winners will play for the state crown Saturday at Charlottesville High.
Maryvale Prep holds at No. 1 in this week's High School on SI DMV Top 25 with Our Lady of Good Counsel, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Manchester Valley in the Top 5.
The final poll will be released on June 16th.
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 1
2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 18-3
Previous rank: 2
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 4
5. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 19-0
Previous rank: 5
6. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 6
7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 18-5
Previous rank: 7
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 16-7
Previous rank: 8
9. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 22-4
Previous rank: 9
10. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 10
11. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 15-4-1
Previous rank: 11
12. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 12
13. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-9
Previous rank: 13
14. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 16-4
Previous rank: 14
15. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 14-8
Previous rank: 15
16. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 12-10
Previous rank: 16
17. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 17
18. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 18
19. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 19
20. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 20
21. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 15-3
Previous rank: 21
22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 22
23. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 23
24. JAMES MADISON (Va.)
Record: 17-4
Previous rank: 24
25 (tied). MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)
Record: 9-7
Previous rank: 25
25 (tied). YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 19-1
Previous rank: 25