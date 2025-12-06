South Florence vs. South Pointe: Live Score Updates from the South Carolina 4A Division State Championship
South Florence will be seeking its second straight South Carolina Class 4A football state championship and third in the last four years when the Bruins take on South Pointe on Saturday in Orangeburg.
Preview
This is a battle of powerhouses, with both teams sporting 13-1 records. South Florence's only loss was to 5-A Division 2 finalist Northwestern. The only loss for the Stallions was a 14-10 decision in the season-opener to undefeated North Carolina power Hough.
Both teams lean heavily on their dual-threat quarterback.
South Florence quarterback Messiah Jackson has thrown for 1,628 yards and 22 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. Jackson has 660 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground.
South Pointe quarterback Currence, who just signed with South Carolina as a safety, has posted spectacular numbers. Currence has thrown for 2,764 yards with 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has 1,497 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing.
Running back Cameron James has 1,434 yards and 16 touchdowns for South Florence. The top receiver is JayAun Perkins, who has 53 catches for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Leading the South Florence defense are lineabacker Terry Gordon with 15 sacks and defensive back Amare Reaves with eight interceptions.
The Stallions boast a 1,000-yard running back in R.J. Brown. Malik Ratliff and Dailan Duncan are the top receivers.
Currence does his part on defense, too, with 4 interceptions and 23 pass breakups. Linebacker/edge Brysen Ginn has 10.5 sacks.
South Pointe dominated its four playoff opponents by a combined 208-27.
South Florence was equally dominant. Its closest playoff game was a 49-14 trouncing of North Augusta in the second round.
Pick' Em
Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em Challenge.
Live Updates
(Refresh this page repeated for live updates once the game kicks-off)
1
2
3
4
F
South Florence
South Pointe
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-