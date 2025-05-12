Top 25 DMV Girls Lacrosse Rankings (5/12/2025)
After ending a two-decade long championship drought, Maryvale Prep is the new No. 1 team in High School on SI’s DMV girls lacrosse Top 25.
The Lions won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference crown Friday with a 7-5 win over then-No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, their first championship since 2002.
In addition to defeating Spalding, Maryvale defeated tournament top-seed McDonogh School in overtime in the semifinals. Our Lady of Good Counsel, which lost to the Lions during the regular season, is No. 2. The Falcons play No. 20 St. John’s College for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title Monday at Georgetown University.
The rest of the Top 5 feature Spalding, McDonogh and St. Paul’s School. Undefeated Manchester Valley, newly-crowned Independent School League (ISL) champ Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, St. Stephens & St. Agnes School, Potomac School and reigning Maryland Class 4A state champ Broadneck highlight the second 5.
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 6
2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 1
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 2
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 3
5. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 4
6. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 15-0
Previous rank: 7
7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 18-5
Previous rank: 9
8. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 21-3
Previous rank: 5
9. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 13-7
Previous rank: 10
10. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 13-3
Previous rank: 13
11. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 14-2
Previous rank: 8
12. ST MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-9
Previous rank: 12
13. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 10-9
Previous rank: 11
14. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 14-0
Previous rank: 14
15. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 13-3
Previous rank: 15
16. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 16
17. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 17
18. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 18
19. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 19
20. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 12-7
Previous rank: 20
21. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 21
22. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 12-2
Previous rank: 22
23. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 11-3
Previous rank: 23
24. SHERWOOD (Md.)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: 25
25. MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)
Record: 9-7
Previous rank: Not ranked.