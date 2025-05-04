Top 25 DMV Girls Lacrosse Rankings (5/4/2025)
There’s a new No. 1 in the High School on SI’s DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 rankings.
Our Lady of Good Counsel has the honor as it seeks a fourth straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) title. The Falcons, who went undefeated in regular season league play, will play Bishop McNamara in an opening round match Tuesday.
Archbishop Spalding is No. 2 after dominating then-No. 1 McDonogh School in the regular season finale last Monday. The Cavaliers will host No. 4 and defending champ St. Paul’s School in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference semifinals Tuesday.
McDonogh, the IAAM A playoff No. 1 seed, will host 6th-ranked Maryvale Prep in the other semifinal Tuesday. No. 5 St. Stephens & St. Agnes School is the top-seed in the Independent School League (ISL) AA Division tournament and will host a semifinal match Wednesday,
The rest of the Top 10 features Manchester Valley, Severna Park, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, and Potomac School.
1. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 15-3
Previous rank: 3
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 11-4
Previous rank: 5
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 14-2
Previous rank: 1
4. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 12-3
Previous rank: 2
5. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 19-2
Previous rank: 4
6. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 11-5
Previous rank: 6
7. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 14-0
Previous rank: 7
8. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 13-1
Previous rank: 8
9. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 15-5
Previous rank: 9
10. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 12-6
Previous rank: 16
11. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 9-8
Previous rank: 10
12. ST MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-9
Previous rank: 11
13. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 11-3
Previous rank: 12
14. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 12-0
Previous rank: 13
15. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 10-3
Previous rank: 14
16. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 15
17. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 17
18. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 18
19. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 19
20. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 20
21. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 21
22. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 10-2
Previous rank: 22
23. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 11-3
Previous rank: 23
24. MERCY (Md.)
Record: 11-1
Previous rank: 24
25. SHERWOOD (Md.)
Record: 12-0
Previous rank: 25