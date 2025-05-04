High School

Top 25 DMV Girls Lacrosse Rankings (5/4/2025)

Good Counsel seizes the No. 1 spot in this week's Top 25; Spalding climbs to No. 2 after knocking off then-No. 1 McDonogh

Derek Toney

Our Lady of Good Counsel, which is seeking its fourth straight WCAC girls lacrosse championship, after completing an undefeated regular season, is the new No. 1 team in the Top 25 DMV Girls Lacrosse Rankings.
There’s a new No. 1 in the High School on SI’s DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 rankings.

Our Lady of Good Counsel has the honor as it seeks a fourth straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) title. The Falcons, who went undefeated in regular season league play, will play Bishop McNamara in an opening round match Tuesday.

Archbishop Spalding is No. 2 after dominating then-No. 1 McDonogh School in the regular season finale last Monday. The Cavaliers will host No. 4 and defending champ St. Paul’s School in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference semifinals Tuesday. 

McDonogh, the IAAM A playoff No. 1 seed, will host 6th-ranked Maryvale Prep in the other semifinal Tuesday. No. 5 St. Stephens & St. Agnes School is the top-seed in the Independent School League (ISL) AA Division tournament and will host a semifinal match Wednesday, 

The rest of the Top 10 features Manchester Valley, Severna Park, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, and Potomac School.

1. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: 3

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 11-4

Previous rank: 5

3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 14-2

Previous rank: 1

4. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)

Record: 12-3

Previous rank: 2

5. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 19-2

Previous rank: 4

6. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 11-5

Previous rank: 6

7. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 14-0

Previous rank: 7

8. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 13-1

Previous rank: 8

9. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 15-5

Previous rank: 9

10. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: 16

11. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 9-8

Previous rank: 10

12. ST MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-9

Previous rank: 11

13. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 11-3

Previous rank: 12

14. YORKTOWN (Va.)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: 13

15. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 10-3

Previous rank: 14

16. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: 15

17. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-7

Previous rank: 17

18. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: 18

19. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: 19

20. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: 20

21. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: 21

22. TOWSON (Md.)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: 22

23. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)

Record: 11-3

Previous rank: 23

24. MERCY (Md.)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: 24

25. SHERWOOD (Md.)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: 25

Published
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

