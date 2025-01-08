Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/8/2025)
There's a new No. 1 in the Maryland high school boys basketball rankings as weather has affected the early portion of this week’s schedule.
Games Monday and Tuesday were postponed as Winter Storm Blaire brought several inches of snow and icy conditions to the Mid-Atlantic region Sunday and Monday. Some weekend games were postponed and or cancelled behind another system Friday.
DeMatha Catholic is the new No. 1, supplanting Bullis School who dropped to No. 2. St. Frances Academy, Georgetown Prep and Glenelg Country School round out the Top 5.
Undefeated South River debuts at No. 23.
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Stags are scheduled to play Jackson-Reed (D.C.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge Saturday after their match Tuesday with Gonzaga College (D.C.) was postponed.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (6-5)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs, who lost to Jackson-Reed (D.C.), 49-47, at the Behan Strong Invitational at St. John’s College (D.C.), are scheduled to play No. 4 Georgetown Prep Thursday.
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (11-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers are scheduled to play McDonogh School Wednesday after their game Monday against No. xx Mount St. Joseph was postponed, and matchup Saturday with Bishop McNamara at their Baltimore Hoops Festival was also postponed.
4. GEORGETOWN PREP (6-6)
Previous rank: 4
The Little Hoyas who lost to Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 61-46, are scheduled to play No. 2 Bullis School Thursday after their game Monday against Hill School (Pa.) was cancelled.
5. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (9-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Dragons, who defeated New Hope Academy (Baltimore Hoops Festival), are scheduled to play Gilman School Friday.
6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Cavaliers, who defeated then-No. 9 Mount St. Joseph (69-41), next play Gilman School Jan. 13.
7. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (14-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Cougars are scheduled to play St. Vincent Pallotti Friday after their game Monday against No. 14 Loyola Blakefield was postponed, as well as their match with Benedictine College Prep (Va.) at the Baltimore Hoops Festival Saturday.
8. MOUNT ZION PREP (15-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Warriors, who won both their matches at The Grind Session in Kentucky, are scheduled to play Norcom (Va.) Saturday.
9. LARGO (4-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Lions are scheduled to play Oxon Hill Thursday after their game Tuesday against Surrattsville was postponed.
10. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (11-7)
Previous rank: 9
The Gaels are scheduled to play No. 17 Boys’ Latin School Wednesday after their game Monday against No. 2 St. Frances was postponed.
11. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (6-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Bengals are scheduled to play Springbrook Friday after matches against No. 23 Sherwood (Tuesday) and Paint Branch (Jan. 3) were postponed.
12. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (9-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Patriots are scheduled to play Gilman School Wednesday and No. 10 Mount St. Joseph Friday.
13. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (7-5)
Previous rank: 13
The Lions, who lost to St. John’s College (D.C.) at the Behan Strong Invitational, are scheduled to play Georgetown Day School (D.C.) Thursday after their match Tuesday against Potomac School (Va.) was postponed.
14. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-6)
Previous rank: 14
The Dons, who defeated Friends School and Calvert Hall College, are scheduled to play McDonogh School Friday after their game against No. 7 Our Lady of Mount Carmel was postponed.
15. SPRINGDALE PREP (14-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Lions are scheduled to play Harrisonburg HomeSchool (Va.) Thursday.
16. BOYS LATIN SCHOOL (10-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Lakers, who defeated New Town, 68-63, are scheduled to play No. 10 Mount St. Joseph Wednesday.
17. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (11-5)
Previous rank: 18
The Crusaders are scheduled to play Our Lady of Good Counsel after their game Tuesday against St. Stephens & St. Agnes was postponed.
18. HENRY A. WISE (6-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Pumas are scheduled to play Eleanor Roosevelt Thursday after their game Tuesday against Laurel was postponed.
19. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (9-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Red Storm, who defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, are scheduled to play Chesapeake-Baltimore County Saturday (Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy at Coppin State College) after their game Tuesday against Poly and match Jan. 4 against Frederick at the Baltimore Hoops Festival were postponed.
20. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (13-6)
Previous rank: 21
The Flyers, who won both their matches at the iSchool Showcase in Dallas, are scheduled to play Academy of the New Church (Pa.) Wednesday.
21. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTiAN (10-5)
Previous rank: 22
The Eagles, who lost to Bishop Ireton (Va.), 63-61, are scheduled to play Fairfax (Va.) Christian School Thursday.
22. SHERWOOD (8-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Warriors are scheduled to play Springbrook Thursday after their game Tuesday against No. 10 James Hubert Blake was postponed.
23. SOUTH RIVER (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Seahawks, who defeated Annapolis (79-63), are scheduled to play North County Wednesday and Arundel Friday.
24. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (5-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Black Knights, whose match Saturday against Severn School at the Baltimore Hoops Festival at St. Frances Academy was postponed, are scheduled to play Oxon Hill at the Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy Saturday.
25. NORTH HAGERSTOWN (7-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Hubs, who defeated Oakdale (65-60), are scheduled to play Linganore Friday after their match Tuesday against Governor Thomas Johnson was postponed.