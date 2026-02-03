Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
With many teams sidelined last week after Winter Storm Fern slammed a major portion of the East Coast the prior weekend, there’s no change in this week’s High School of SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25.
DeMatha Catholic, which defeated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival and District of Columbia top-ranked Saint John’s College in its return to the court over the weekend, holds steady at No. 1 followed by Springdale Prep, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Saint Frances Academy and Mount Saint Joseph.
The rest of the Top 10 features Mount Zion Prep Academy, John Carroll School, Bullis School, Our Lady of Good Counsel and Bishop McNamara.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 18-5
The Stags, who defeated District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, 50-47, are scheduled to play Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic Tuesday.
2. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 21-3
The Lions are scheduled to play Evergreen Christian School (Va.) Thursday.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 21-7
The Cougars defeated McDonogh School, 55-43.
4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 27-5
The Panthers defeated District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, 75-71, in overtime at the A Very Melo Classic at Morgan State University, and posted a 73-55 win over Gilman School.
5. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 24-5
The Gaels defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 66-56, at the A Very Melo Classic, and posted a 79-66 win over No. 17 Glenelg Country School.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 15-3
The Warriors are scheduled to play Gillion Academy (Va.) Friday.
7. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 18-6
The Patriots are scheduled to play Loyola Blakefield Monday.
8. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 15-7
The Bulldogs defeated Landon School, 82-67, after a 71-69 loss to Episcopal (Va.).
9. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 13-7
The Falcons are scheduled to play Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) Tuesday.
10. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-15
The Mustangs lost to The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.), 67-58, at the A Very Melo Classic.
11. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 14-0
The Jaguars are scheduled to play Suitland Tuesday.
12. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 14-0
The Mustangs are scheduled to play Glen Burnie Wednesday.
13. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 13-8
The Little Hoyas defeated Saint Albans School (D.C.) and Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School (Va.).
14. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 12-6
The Crusaders are scheduled to play Clinton Grace Christian School Tuesday.
15. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 14-12
The Flyers are scheduled to play Evergreen Christian School (Va.) Tuesday.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 15-11
The Cavaliers defeated Loyola Blakefield, 73-45.
17. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 12-7
The Dragons lost to No. 5 Mount Saint Joseph.
18. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 14-1
The Colonels are scheduled to play Sherwood Wednesday.
19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 11-3
The Bengals are scheduled to play Springbrook Wednesday.
20. TAKOMA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 17-7
The Tigers are scheduled to play Avalon School Tuesday.
21. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 13-6
The Mustangs are scheduled to play King’s Christian Academy Tuesday.
22. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No 22
Record: 12-1
The Vikings are scheduled to play Thomas S. Wootton Wednesday.
23. SAINT ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 10-10
The Lions defeated Maret School (D.C.), 60-40
24. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 16-4
The Saints went 2-1 last week, including a forfeit win against Veritas Collegiate Academy (Va.) and a 75-61 victory over Virginia Academy (Va.).
25. SEVERNA PARK
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 12-1
The Falcons are scheduled to play Severn Run Tuesday.