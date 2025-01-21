Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/21/2025)
A weekend of tournament play for the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday produced some changes in the latest Maryland high school boys basketball rankings.
DeMatha Catholic maintains its position at No. 1 followed by Bullis School, which placed third at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Missouri. Our Lady of Mount Carmel moves into the Top 5 at third with Archbishop Spalding and St. Frances Academy.
Mount Zion Prep, St. Andrew's Episcopal, Mount St. Joseph, Glenelg Country School and Georgetown Prep complete the Top 10.
After knocking off previously undefeated and then-No. 12 James Hubert Blake, Sherwood returns to the Top 25 at No. 12.
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (12-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Stags defeated Whitney Young (Ill.), 63-40, at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts after a 78-74 overtime loss to St. John’s College (D.C.) in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) match.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (10-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs placed third in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Missouri, and defeated Episcopal (Va.), 72-57, in an Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) match.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (19-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Cougars extended their winning streak to seven, defeating then-No. 13 John Carroll School (53-30), then-No. 5 Archbishop Spalding (55-46), and Calvert Hall College (66-39).
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (14-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Cavaliers went 2-1, defeating then-No. 3 St. Frances Academy and Gilman School (65-52), and lost to then-No. 6 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
5. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (16-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers lost to Legacy School (Tex.), 77-64, and defeated Westtown School (Pa.), 66-52, the Dream Classic at Bowie State University, and lost to then-No. 5 Archbishop Spalding in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League match.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (17-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Warriors defeated Newark (N.J.) Arts, 63-35, at the Dream Classic.
7. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (12-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Lions went 3-0, defeating Flint Hill School (Va.), Potomac School (Va.) and St. James Academy.
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (17-7)
Previous rank: 11
The Gaels extended their winning streak to six, defeating St. Mary’s Ryken (62-55), St. Vincent Pallotti (73-52), then-No. 14 McDonogh School (65-41), and then-No. 4 Glenelg Country School (59-46).
9. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (12-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Dragons defeated Trinity School (Pa.), 53-41, at the Hoops for Harmony tournament in Pennsylvania, and Calvert Hall College (81-66) after a loss to then-No. 11 Mount St. Joseph in MIAA A Conference play.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (8-9)
Previous rank: 9
The Little Hoyas defeated William Penn Charter (Pa.), 63-52, at the Dream Classic after a 81-56 win over St. ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.) in IAC play.
11. LARGO (7-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Lions defeated Potomac, 84-57, and Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s, 85-75.
12. SHERWOOD (12-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warriors went 3-0, capped with a 74-69 victory over then-No. 12 James Hubert Blake.
13. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (10-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Bengals lost to Sherwood, 74-69, after victories over Northwood (77-32) and Richard Montgomery (69-56).
14. SPRINGDALE PREP (19-4)
Previous rank: 15
The Lions picked up wins over Evergreen Christian (Va.), 75-73, then-No. 22 Prince George’s Christian Academy (75-73), Mount Zion Prep-Blue (84-73), and lost to Virginia Academy (70-68).
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (11-6)
Previous rank: 14
The Eagles defeated KIski Prep (Pa.), 50-48, at the Hoops for Harmony tournament, after losing to then-No. 11 Mount St. Joseph in MIAA A action.
16. HENRY A. WISE (8-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Pumas defeated Parkdale, 78-33, and Northwestern, 84-52.
17. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (11-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Red Storm defeated Lake Clifton, 65-52, and Southwestern, 84-35.
18. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (12-6)
Previous rank: 18
The Crusaders lost to Virginia No. 4 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 63-41.
19. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (12-11)
Previous rank: 16
The Dons lost to Bethel (Va.) Academy, 73-54, at the Hoops for Harmony tournament after going 1-2 (defeated then-No. 13 John Carroll School and lost to then-No. 3 St. Frances Academy and then-No. 14 McDonogh School) in MIAA A play.
20. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (11-8)
Previous rank: 13
The Patriots lost to then-No. 6 Our Lady of Mount Carmel and then-No. 16 Loyola Blakefield (86-69) after a 63-61 win over then-No. 17 Boys’ Latin School.
21. BOYS' LATIN SCHOOL (10-6)
Previous rank: 17
The Lakers lost to then-No. 13 John Carroll School, 63-61, and Calvert Hall College, 61-60.
22. SOUTH RIVER (12-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Seahawks defeated Severna Park, 63-60, and Eleanor Roosevelt, 70-62.
23. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (15-10)
Previous rank: 21
The Flyers lost to Bishop Ireton (Va.), 64-57, and defeated Blanche Ely (Fla.), 65-60, at the St. James/MLK Classic in Virginia after losses to Balboa (Fla.) and Combine Academy National (N.C.).
24. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (8-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Black Knights defeated Patterson (71-40), Digital Harbor (86-26) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (53-48).
25. SPRINGBROOK (11-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Blue Devils defeated Magruder, 78-66, and Richard Montgomery, 75-54.