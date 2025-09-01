Antonio Williams Steps Down as Bladensburg Boys Basketball Coach
Antonio Williams is leaving the Bladensburg High School boys basketball program.
Williams Announced His Decision on Social Media
Williams announced on social media August 11 that he was stepping down as head coach of the Prince George’s County Public School (Maryland) boys basketball program.
Former Prince George’s County Executive Wayne Curry, former NBA player Thurl Bailey and former NFL standout Ebenezer Ekuban are among the Maryland public school’s famous alumni. Williams is also a 1997 Bladensburg High School graduate.
Bladensburg Won Two Regional Titles Under Williams
During his tenure at Bladensburg High School, Williams guided the Mustangs to a pair of regional championships and was twice named Coach of the Year in Prince George’s County.
Williams Expressed Pride in Coaching at His Alma Mater
“To My Bladensburg High School Family, This moment is both humbling and emotional, as I officially announce that I am stepping down as head coach of the boys basketball program at my beloved alma mater, Bladensburg High School,” Williams said via an Instagram post.
“Over 20 years ago, I was blessed with the opportunity to come back home and give back to the very community that helped mold me into the man I am today. Saying “yes” was easy. It was a no-brainer. It was never just about basketball – It was about service, leadership, love, and legacy.”
Williams, who teaches business classes at Bladensburg High School, holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from Southern New Hampshire University.
The Bladensburg High School boys basketball program won Maryland state championships in 1960 and 1973 and has produced national champions at the collegiate level. Bailey, who played for the NBA’s Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, was also a member of North Carolina State’s 1983 NCAA Championship team that was coached by the legendary Jim Valvano. Brian Davis, who graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1988, played on Mike Krzyzewski’s 1991 and 1992 NCAA championship teams at Duke.
Williams’ coaching career began at Bladensburg High School in 2004 and the proud Mustang said he “will truly miss walking those sidelines.”
“Beyond basketball, I’ve dedicated myself to coaching and directing, using athletics as a tool to impact young lives,” he added. “I am currently in my inaugural season coaching Girls Flag Football at Bladensburg High School, and I will also serve as an assistant coach at Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, DC). In addition, I’ll continue my work as Head Coach of DC Premier 16UAA during the summer.”