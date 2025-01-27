Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/27/2025)
There’s no change in the Top 10 in the latest Maryland high school boys basketball rankings.
DeMatha Catholic is No. 1 followed by Bullis School, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Archbishop Spalding and St. Frances Academy. Mount Zion Prep, St. Andrew’s Episcopal, Mount St. Joseph, Glenelg Country School and Georgetown Prep complete the Top 10.
Clinton Grace Christian School (No. 18) returns to the poll while Charles H. Flowers debuts at No. 25.
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (14-5)
Previous rank: 1
The Stags went 1-2, defeating then-No. 14 Springdale Prep (77-57) and lost to Virginia No. 2 Paul VI Catholic (61-48) and nationally-ranked and District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College (74-62).
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (13-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs defeated St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.), 59-53, and St. Albans School (D.C.), 69-47.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (21-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Cougars defeated then-No. 21 Boys’ Latin School, 82-61, and No. 8 Mount St. Joseph, 47-37.
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (16-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 15 McDonogh School, 53-44, and St. Vincent Pallotti, 70-61.
5. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (18-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Panthers defeated No. 9 Glenelg Country School, 58-55, and then-No. 21 Boys’ Latin School, 70-65.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (18-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Warriors defeated Huntingtown Expression Prep (West Va.), 58-57.
7. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (13-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions defeated Maret School (D.C.), 66-33.
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (18-8)
Previous rank: 8
The Gaels defeated then-No. 19 Loyola Blakefield, 72-49, after a 47-37 loss to No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
9. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (13-5)
Previous rank: 9
The Dragons lost to No. 5 St. Frances Academy, 58-55, after a 79-43 victory over then-No. 19 Loyola Blakefield.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (9-10)
Previous rank: 10
The Little Hoyas defeated Landon School, 70-52, after a 62-57 loss to Episcopal (Va.).
11. LARGO (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Lions defeated Fairmont Heights, 79-67.
12. SHERWOOD (13-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors defeated Wheaton, 75-67.
13. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (10-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Bengals, who didn’t play last week, play Watkins Mill and Albert Einstein this week.
14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (12-7)
Previous rank: 15
The Eagles lost to No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 52-43, after a 59-54 win over No. 20 John Carroll School
15. HENRY A. WISE (10-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Pumas defeated St. Mary’s Ryken, 75-63, at the HoopBuzz Invitational at Henry A. Wise after an 89-47 win over Bladensburg.
16. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (14-7)
Previous rank: 17
The Crusaders lost to Jackson-Reed (D.C.), 61-48, at the HoopBuzz Invitational after a 62-57 win over Fairfax Christian School (Va.).
17. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (14-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Red Storm went 3-0, capped with an 88-44 win over Chesapeake-Baltimore County at the Baltimore City Public Schools’ Basketball Academy at Coppin State University.
18. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (15-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles defeated then-No. 14 Springdale Prep, 61-55, and Grace Christian School (N.C.), 74-63.
19. SPRINGDALE PREP (19-4)
Previous rank: 14
The Lions lost to No. 1 DeMatha Catholic (77-57) and Clinton Grace Christian School (61-55) after a 85-53 win over Rosedale Christian Academy.
20. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (12-9)
Previous rank: 20
The Patriots defeated Calvert Hall College, 59-46, after a 59-54 loss to then-No. 15 McDonogh School.
21. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (17-10)
Previous rank: 22
The Flyers defeated Hayfield (Va.), 64-56, at the HoopBuzz Invitational, after a 67-60 win over Bethel Academy (Va.).
22. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (12-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Black Knights defeated Oxon Hill, 72-38, at the Baltimore City Public Schools’ Basketball Academy after Baltimore City league wins over National Academy Foundation (81-7), Patterson (63-41) and Carver Vocational-Technical (66-56).
23. SPRINGBROOK (12-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Blue Devils defeated Rockville, 78-58.
24. BOYS LATIN SCHOOL (10-8)
Previous rank: 21
The Lakers lost to No. 5 St. Frances Academy and No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
25. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Jaguars defeated Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s, 67-56, at the HoopBuzz Invitational after a 67-53 win over Bowie.