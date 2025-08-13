High School

Three Basketball Stars Set to Transfer to Long Island Lutheran

Two are from DeMatha Catholic and one is coming from Ohio

Kevin L. Smith

TJ Crumble, left, competes for the Lutheran East varsity boys basketball team during the Division V championship game against Columbus Academy at the University of Dayton Arena in March.
The Long Island Lutheran boys basketball program is preparing to welcome three transfers to bolster its roster for the 2025-26 season.

The transfers are TJ Crumble, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Lutheran East High School in Ohio and a pair of stars from DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland – Christian Proctor, a 6-foot-7 wing, and Jamaal McKnight, Jr., a point guard.

Crumble Brings a 23.5 Scoring Average from Lutheran East

Crumble averaged 23.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Falcons in the 2024-25 campaign.

McKnight Averaged Just Under 10 Points per Game at DeMatha

For DeMatha Catholic, McKnight averaged 23.2 minutes, 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals a game.

Proctor Made Solid Contributions as a Sophomore at DeMatha

Proctor averaged 12.9 minutes, 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds as a sophomore for the Stags.

LuHi went 22-7 and finished within the top five of the national poll for the 2024-25 campaign. The Crusaders captured The Throne Championship title, but fell short at the Chipotle Nationals following an overtime loss to Prolific Prep (California).

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

