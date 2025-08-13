Three Basketball Stars Set to Transfer to Long Island Lutheran
The Long Island Lutheran boys basketball program is preparing to welcome three transfers to bolster its roster for the 2025-26 season.
The transfers are TJ Crumble, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Lutheran East High School in Ohio and a pair of stars from DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland – Christian Proctor, a 6-foot-7 wing, and Jamaal McKnight, Jr., a point guard.
Crumble Brings a 23.5 Scoring Average from Lutheran East
Crumble averaged 23.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Falcons in the 2024-25 campaign.
McKnight Averaged Just Under 10 Points per Game at DeMatha
For DeMatha Catholic, McKnight averaged 23.2 minutes, 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals a game.
Proctor Made Solid Contributions as a Sophomore at DeMatha
Proctor averaged 12.9 minutes, 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds as a sophomore for the Stags.
LuHi went 22-7 and finished within the top five of the national poll for the 2024-25 campaign. The Crusaders captured The Throne Championship title, but fell short at the Chipotle Nationals following an overtime loss to Prolific Prep (California).
