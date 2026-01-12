Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 13, 2026
There’s a new No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll.
DeMatha Catholic, the legendary Hyattsville (Md.) program, has the top spot after a 3-0 showing last week, capped with a 76-50 rout of New Jersey’s Saint Benedict’s Prep at the Capitol Hoops Challenge on their home court. The Stags also posted victories over Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rivals Gonzaga College (D.C.) and then-No. 11 Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Bishop McNamara, which held No. 1 since the preseason, is No. 2 followed by Springdale Prep, Mount Saint Joseph and John Carroll School. Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Saint Frances Academy, Mount Zion Prep Academy, Bullis School and Good Counsel round out the Top 10.
Three teams - Henry E. Lackey, Paint Branch and Southern Maryland Christian Academy - debut this week after victories over a Top 20 squad.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 13-4
The Stags defeated Saint Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge on their home court after opening Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) play with victories over Gonzaga College (D.C.) and then-No. 11 Our Lady of Good Counsel.
2. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 8-8
The Mustangs defeated Jackson-Reed (D.C.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge after falling to Virginia No. 1 and nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic, 74-57, in WCAC play and a loss to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Tex.) at the Iverson Classic in New Jersey.
3. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 15-3
The Lions defeated No. 13 Archbishop Spalding at the Clash of the Titans tournament at Calvert Hall College.
4. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 19-4
The Gaels extended their winning streak to five with a win over Phelps School (Pa.) at the Clash of the Titans tourney.
5. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-4
The Patriots defeated Calvert Hall College after dropping a 64-59 decision to then-No. 10 Mount Saint Joseph.
6. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 17-5
The Cougars lost to Spire Academy (Ohio) at the Clash of the Titans tourney after victories over No. 13 Archbishop Spalding and Gilman School.
7. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 20-4
The Panthers rebounded from a loss to then-No. 18 Glenelg Country School with victories over McDonogh School, 56-50, and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 72-70 (Clash of the Titans)
8. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-2
The Warriors went 2-1 in Elite Prep League action.
9. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-4
The Bulldogs lost to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) at the IAC/MAC Challenge at Sidwell Friends.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 11-5
The Falcons defeated then-No. 21 Riverdale Baptist School at the Capitol Hoops Challenge after a loss to then-No. 2 DeMatha Catholic.
11. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 10-5
The Dragons defeated then-No. 5 St. Frances Academy (68-67) and Loyola Blakefield (67-54)
12. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 11-9
The Flyers dropped decisions to Highland School (Va.) and The Patrick School (N.J.).
13. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 10-11
The Cavaliers lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge and to then-No. 8 Springdale Prep at the Clash of the Titans tourney at Calvert Hall College.
14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 10-0
The Jaguars defeated Laurel (64-59), Bowie (68-56) and Great Mills (75-53) to remain undefeated.
15. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 11-0
The Mustangs defeated Annapolis, 75-29.
16. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-2
The Panthers handed then-No. 9 Colonel Zadok Magruder its first loss of the season (62-48).
17. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-1
The Colonels lost to Paint Branch after defeating Sherwood.
18. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 6-3
The Bengals defeated Springbrook and Sherwood.
19. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 7-8
The Little Hoyas lost to Bethel Academy (Va.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge after a win over Saint Andrew’s Episcopal at the IAC/MAC Challenge.
20. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-4
The Mustangs defeated then-No. 20 Clinton Grace Christian School.
21. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 14-12
The Eagles went 3-2 last week, including a win over previously undefeated The Fairfax Christian School (Va.) and a loss to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College (Capitol Hoops Challenge).
22. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 8-5
The Crusaders defeated Bethel Academy (Va.) before losing to then-No. 11 Our Lady of Good Counsel at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.
23. HENRY E. LACKEY
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-1
The Chargers defeated then-No. 22 Largo, 70-55.
24. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 10-2
The Saints’ lost to Saint Albans School (D.C.) at the MAC/IAC Challenge after MAC league wins over Georgetown Day School (D.C.) and Maret School (D.C.)
25. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No 25
Record: 8-1
The Vikings defeated Quince Orchard, 55-45.