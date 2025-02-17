Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/17/2025)
There’s movement in the latest Maryland high school girls basketball Top 25 poll with private postseason play taking place, in addition to the final days of the public regular season.
Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 followed by Bullis School and newly-crowned Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champions St. Frances Academy. Elizabeth Seton and Mount Zion Prep complete the Top 5.
After reaching the IAAM A final, Our Lady of Mount Carmel moves into the Top 10 at No. 7. Frederick debuts at No. 25 after completing a regular season sweep of Frederick County rival and then-No. 24 Oakdale.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (23-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs defeated No. 9 St. Mary’s Ryken (73-24), District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College (44-35) and Virginia No. 3 Paul VI Catholic (58-36).
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (20-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs extended their win streak to 11, including a 61-52 win over District of Columbia No. 1 Sidwell Friends School.
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (23-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers claimed the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title, defeating then-No. 14 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the final, 62-54, and then-No. 15 St. Timothy’s School, 70-52, in the semifinals.
4. ELIZABETH SETON (17–8)
Previous rank: 4
The Roadrunners defeated No. 9 St. Mary’s Ryken, 93-53, after a 68-67 loss to District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College.
5. MOUNT ZION PREP (20-7)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights defeated No. 8 Rosedale Christian Academy, 68-35, and Caravel Academy (Del.), 53-47.
6. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (21-10)
Previous rank: 7
The Crusaders lost to Catholic-Virginia Beach (Va.), 68-48, after a 61-30 win over Life Center Academy (N.J.).
7. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (16-10)
Previous rank: 14
The Cougars lost to No 3 St. Frances Academy in the IAAM A Conference final after a 71-56 victory over then-No. 5 St. Vincent Pallotti in the semifinals.
8. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (16-12)
Previous rank: 5
The Panthers lost to then-No. 14 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the IAAM A Conference semifinals after a 54-44 win over Archbishop Spalding in the quarterfinals.
9. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (16-10)
Previous rank: 9
The Knights lost to No. 4 Elizabeth Seton, 93-53, and No. 1 Bishop McNamara.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (9-12)
Previous rank: 10
The Falcons defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 54-23, after a 81-54 loss to Virginia No. 2 Bishop Ireton.
11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (16-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Jaguars defeated Laurel, 76-12, and Eleanor Roosevelt, 74-55.
12. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (21-8)
Previous rank: 8
The Panthers defeated then-No. 11 Pikesville, 55-42, after a 68-35 loss to No. 6 Mount Zion Prep.
13. PIKESVILLE (17-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Panthers lost to No. 8 Rosedale Christian Academy, 55-42, after a 57-25 win over Hereford.
14. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (14-11)
Previous rank: 15
St. Timothy’s lost to No. 3 St. Frances Academy in the IAAM A Conference semifinals after a 40-33 victory over then-No. 13 McDonogh School.
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (14-12)
Previous rank: 13
The Eagles lost to No. 15 St. Timothy’s School in the IAAM A Conference quarterfinals.
16. FOREST PARK (17-4)
Previous rank: 16
The Foresters defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 49-29.
17. WESTERN (16-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Doves didn’t play last week, will play Edmondson and Milford Mill Academy this week.
18. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (17-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Barons defeated Thomas S. Wootton, 60-34, and then-No. 18 Winston Churchill, 46-41.
19. WINSTON CHURCHILL (15-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 23 Bethesda Chevy-Chase, 46-41.
20. WALT WHITMAN (13-6)
Previous rank: 20
The Vikings defeated No. 22 Walter Johnson, 54-43, and Thomas S. Wootton, 62-57.
21. WALTER JOHNSON (16-4)
Previous rank: 22
The Wildcats lost to No. 20 Walt Whitman, 54-43, and defeated Quince Orchard, 59-44.
22. CLARKSBURG (17-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Coyotes defeated Quince Orchard, 50-36, and then-No. 19 Seneca Valley, 50-46.
23. SENECA VALLEY (17-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Screaming Eagles lost to then-No. 21 Clarksburg, 50-46, after a 60-41 victory over Gaithersburg.
24. LEONARDTOWN (18-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Raiders defeated Great Mills, 52-27.
25. FREDERICK (15-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Cadets defeated No. 24 Oakdale, 51-48.