Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings (10/27/2024)
One of the most successful seasons for Maryland high school football teams continued this week on several fronts. Top-ranked Archbishop Spalding continued to climb in the national rankings. Second-ranked St. Frances Academy dominated a 2023 Florida state finialist, No. 3 DeMatha, which already owns several impressive wins on the national stage, continued its dominant season in the WCAC, and No. 4 Riverdale Baptist routed one of Virginia's Top teams, Hayfield.
Impressive wins followed all the way down the Top 25 as the post-season draws near, with only one new team, No. 25 Sherwood, entering after improving to 7-1.
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield, 56-3.
Despite allowing their first points in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference play this season, the Cavaliers made it 22 straight league wins as Antonio Ledbetter and Chase Gorman each had two rushing touchdowns. Spalding plays at Mount St. Joseph Saturday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (6-3)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic, 35-7.
Junior Chris Hufty accounted for two touchdowns as the Panthers won their final out-of-state contest of the season. St. Frances plays IMG Academy (Fla.) at Morgan State University Friday.
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (7-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated St. John’s College (D.C.), 31-7.
University of Maryland commit Bud Coombs scored two touchdowns and Denzel Gardner (Marshall) threw a pair of scoring passes to junior Lavar Keys (Penn State) as the Stags won their second straight in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division play. DeMatha plays Bishop McNamara at the Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex Friday.
4. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Hayfield (Va.), 55-30.
Kash Carter threw four touchdown passes in the first half, and Aveon Cobb added second half scoring runs of 80- and 47-yards as the Crusaders handed Hayfield, No. 3 in ScorebookLive’s Virginia Top 25, its first loss. Riverdale hosts St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.) Friday.
5. HENRY A. WISE (7-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Bowie, 57-0.
The Pumas built a 36-0 halftime advantage to run their win streak in Prince George’s County (Md.) 4A league play to 18. Wise hosts Northwestern Friday.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated No. 16 Northwest, 24-17.
The Cougars ran their regular season win streak to 51 as Aydan West intercepted two passes, returning for a touchdown and Travon Jackson threw for a score and ran for another. Quince Orchard plays at Sherwood Friday.
7. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (4-4)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Idle.
The Falcons were off after dropping their WCAC Capital Division opener to DeMatha Catholic on Oct. 18. Good Counsel hosts Gonzaga College (D.C.) Friday.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 32-6.
Penn State commit Jeff Exinor had three touchdown receptions and C.J. Davis and Anthony Redfern each had interception return scores as the Eagles clinched second in the MIAA A. McDonogh plays at Gilman School Saturday.
9. DUNBAR (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Carver Vocational-Technical, 48-0.
The Poets moved closer to a fourth straight perfect regular season with their 43 consecutive regular season victory. Dunbar takes on Digital Harbor at Latrobe Park Friday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (5-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated St. Stephens St. Agnes (Va.), 46-0..
Senior quarterback Malachi Streeter and junior Justin Jackson each scored two touchdowns as the Little Hoyas improved to 3-0 in the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC). Georgetown Prep plays at Episcopal (Va.) Saturday.
11. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (6-3)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 28-7.
Senior running back John Asuquo scored two touchdowns and Chris Hewitt added an 85-yard interception return score as the Cardinals secured third in the MIAA A. Calvert Hall hosts Concordia Prep Friday.
12. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (8-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Perry Hall, 55-20.
The Millers clinched the Baltimore County (Md.) Division I title as Damon Ferguson rushed for 178 yards and Owen Newberns added three rushing scores. Milford Mill plays at Loyola Blakefield Friday.
13. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (7-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated St. John Paul the Great Catholic (Va.), 49-0.
The Knights won their third straight decision, posting a season-high in points. Ryken plays at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) Saturday.
14. PATUXENT (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Leonardtown, 40-14.
The Panthers clinched at least a tie for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference title as Naval Academy commit Evan Blouir rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns. Patuxent plays at Calvert Friday
15. PAINT BRANCH (7-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Montgomery Blair, 41-7.
Sophomore Alijah Bah and senior Makai Miles combined for 258 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers remained undefeated on the field (only loss was result of a forfeit for rules violation). Paint Branch hosts Bethesda-Chevy Chase Thursday.
16. NORTHWEST (6-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Quince Orchard, 24-17.
Junior Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson passed for 233 yards and a touchdown, but Jaguars were unable to overcome a 17-0 deficit against Montgomery County (Md.) league rival Quince Orchard. Northwest plays at Albert Einstein Thursday.
17. LINGANORE (8-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 63-7.
The Lancers remained undefeated as Bradly Matthews rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and Shawn Pelovitz finished 8-for-8 for 151 yards and five touchdowns. Linganore hosts Urbana Friday.
18. FORT HILL (6-2)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Smithsburg, 61-6.
Senior running back Jabril Daniels rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns as the Sentinels scored 58 first half points off just 17 offensive plays (six touchdowns). Fort Hill plays Allegany Saturday.
19. STEPHEN DECATUR (8-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Wicomico, 49-14.
The Seahawks claimed their 22nd consecutive victory behind Johnny Hobgood’s 251 yards passing and three touchdowns.Decatur plays at Parkside Thursday.
20. OAKDALE (6-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Urbana, 31-28.
The reigning Class 3A state champ Bears claimed their 100th all-time victory on Alex Rodriguez’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Oakdale hosts Tuscarora Friday.
21. ANNAPOLIS (7-1)
Previous rank:21.
Last week: Defeated Severn Run, 56-0.
The Panthers scored all their points in the first half as Tyler Womack ran for three touchdowns and senior quarterback Darrian Carter threw for two scores and ran for another. Annapolis hosts No. 23 Arundel Friday.
22. BROADNECK (7-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated North County, 43-0.
Senior Ian Mauldin scored a school-record five touchdowns - all in the first half - as the Bruins remained tied for first in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league with Annapolis and Arundel. Broadneck plays at Severn Run Friday.
23. ARUNDEL (7-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated South River, 70-6.
The Wildcats surpassed the 60-point mark for the fifth time this season as senior quarterback Amir Lowery accounted for five touchdowns (four passing). Arundel hosts No. 21 Annapolis Friday.
24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (6-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Parkdale, 45-0.
The Jaguars rebounded from their loss to Henry A. Wise Oct. 19 with a fourth straight win via shutout. Flowers hosts DuVal Saturday.
25. SHERWOOD (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Walter Johnson, 47-19.
The Warriors ran their winning streak to six with a fourth consecutive 40-point plus outing. Sherwood hosts No. 6 Quince Orchard Friday.