Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings (11/10/2024)
As high school football postseason got underway for both public and private schools in Maryland, this week's Top 25 remains virtually the same as last week. The only small change involved Calvert Hall and St. Mary's Ryken switching spots just outside the Top 10.
Calvert Hall fell from No. 11 to No. 12 after losing its MIAA A Conference semifinal game with No. 8 McDonogh. Ryken concluded its regular season with its fifth straight win, a 49-0 rout of Bishop Ireton (VA).
The MIAA will hold their football championship games this week in the A & B Conferences, with top-ranked Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh meeting in the final for a second straight year. The WCAC will host its semifinal games in both division this week, while the MPSSAA playoffs will move to the second round.
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Mount St. Joseph, 38-0, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinals.
The Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 24 against MIAA A competition as senior quarterback Malik Washington threw two of his four touchdown passes to Myles McAfee. Spalding plays No. 8 McDonogh School in the MIAA A championship game at Calvert Hall College Saturday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (7-3)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Idle.
The Panthers had the week off after their impressive 30-3 victory over IMG Academy (Fla.) at Morgan State University Nov. 1. St. Frances plays Mount Zion Academy at Patterson Park's Utz Field (Baltimore) Friday.
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Idle.
The Stags had the week off to prepare for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division playoffs. DeMatha plays St. John’s College (D.C.) in a Capital semifinal match at the Prince George’s County (Md.) Sports and Learning Complex Friday.
4. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), 30-12.
Cincinnati commit Geo Kontosis caught three touchdown passes from Kash Carter, and Malik Gantt added an interception return score as the Crusaders completed an undefeated season.
5. HENRY A. WISE (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Idle.
The Pumas, the No. 1 seed in the Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs, had an opening round bye. Wise hosts Bowie in a 4A South second round match Friday.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Idle.
The Cougars had the week off as the No. 1 seed in the Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs. Quince Orchard hosts Winston Churchill in a 4A West second round game Friday.
7. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (6-4)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Bishop McNamara, 18-16.
The Falcons closed their regular season as senior running back Joseph Williams scored two touchdowns. Good Counsel hosts Gonzaga College (D.C.) in a WCAC Capital Division semifinal Friday.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (10-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Calvert Hall College, 21-10, MIAA A Conference semifinals
Junior quarterback Braeden Palazzo threw two touchdown passes, and Michael Tan returned the opening kickoff 95 yards as the Eagles advanced to a fourth MIAA A title game in the last five full seasons. McDonogh plays No. 1 Archbishop Spalding in the MIAA A title game at Calvert Hall College Saturday.
9. DUNBAR (10-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Edmondson-Westside, 64-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region playoffs first round
The Poets began their pursuit of a fourth straight 2A/1A state championship, amassing a 38-0 halftime advantage. Dunbar hosts Western Technical in a 2A/1A East second round contest Friday or Saturday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Bullis School, 33-10.
Malachi Streeter threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Joe Perry, and Jayden Davis returned an interception 53 yards for another score as the Little Hoyas pulled away to clinch the Interstate Athletic Conference title.
11. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (9-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 49-0.
The Knights won their fifth straight match as junior Jonathan Campbell scored three touchdowns, including a 47-yard punt return. Ryken hosts Bishop Denis O’Connell (Va.) in a WCAC Metro Division semifinal Friday.
12. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (7-4)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 8 McDonogh School, 21-10, MIAA A Conference semifinals.
Kevaughn Mitchell’s 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter helped give the Cardinals a 10-7 lead before they were shutout in the second half. Calvert Hall next plays No. 24 Loyola Blakefield in the 104th Turkey Bowl at Towson University on Thanksgiving.
13. PATUXENT (10-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated McDonough, 59-20, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs first round.
The Panthers remained undefeated as Naval Academy commit Evan Blouir rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns. Patuxent hosts Calvert in a 2A/1A South second round game Friday.
14. PAINT BRANCH (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Idle.
The Panthers received a first round bye as the No. 1 seed in the Maryland Class 4A North Region playoffs. Paint Branch hosts Walter Johnson in a 4A North second round match Friday.
15. NORTHWEST (8-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Richard Montgomery, 42-15, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs first round.
The Jaguars advanced as Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson threw three touchdown passes. Northwest hosts Richard Montgomery in a 4A West second round game Friday.
16. LINGANORE (10-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated South Hagerstown, 55-0, Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs first round.
The Lancers posted their first shutout victory of the season as Ben Butler recorded two quarterback sacks and Noah Orndorff added a sack and two fumble recoveries. Linganore hosts Westminster in a 3A West second round game Friday.
17. FORT HILL (3-7)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Allegany, 48-0, Maryland Class 1A West Region playoffs first round.
Senior running back Jabril Daniels scored three rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter as the Sentinels began their pursuit of a fourth straight 1A state title. Fort Hill plays at Clear Spring in a 1A West second round game Friday.
18. STEPHEN DECATUR (10-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated North Caroline, 56-7, Maryland Class 2A East Region playoffs first round.
The Seahawks began their state title defense as junior quarterback Johnny Hobgood threw for a score and ran for two more. Decatur hosts Wicomico in a 2A East second round game Friday.
19. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (8-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Idle.
The Millers were off as the No. 1 seed in the Maryland Class 2A North Region playoffs. Milford Mill will host Hereford in a 2A North second round match Friday.
20. OAKDALE (8-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated North Hagerstown, 43-0, Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs opening round.
The Bears began their state title defense as Jamie McCathran ran for two touchdowns and Alex Rodriguez ran for a score and threw for another. Oakdale plays at Sherwood in a 3A West second round game Friday.
21. BROADNECK (8-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Idle.
The Bruins had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the Maryland Class 4A East Region playoffs. Broadneck hosts Glen Burnie in a 4A East second round game Friday.
22. ARUNDEL (8-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Idle.
The Wildcats, winners of seven straight, received a bye in the opening round of the Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs. Arundel hosts St. Charles in a 3A South second round match Friday.
23. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (7-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated DuVal, 35-3, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs first round.
The Jaguars won their postseason opener as Adrian Favors and Tony Gardner had rushing scores. Flowers plays at Eleanor Roosevelt in a Maryland Class 4A South second round match Saturday.
24. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-5)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Idle.
The Dons were off after upending previously undefeated Milford Mill Academy Nov. 1. Loyola next plays on Thanksgiving morning against No. 11 Calvert Hall College at Towson University.
25. ANNAPOLIS (8-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated North County, 48-6, Maryland Class 4A East Region playoffs first round.
The Panthers gained their first postseason win since 2016 as senior running back Tyler Womack rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Annapolis hosts Dundalk in a 4A East second round match Friday.