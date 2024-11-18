Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings (11/17/2024)
We keep moving deeper into the 2024 Maryland high school football postseason as teams throughout the Top 25 continue to battle for championships and a higher ranking in our Top 25. One spot which is no longer up for grabs, however, is the top one.
No. 1 Archbishop Spalding completed an undefeated season with its third straight MIAA A Conference championship, defeating No. 8 McDonogh in Saturday's final.
The WCAC championship is set for Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium and its a rematch between No. 3 DeMatha and No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel. For the state's public school powers it's on to the state quarterfinal round.
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated No. 8 McDonogh School, 31-7, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference final.
Senior Chase Gorman rushed for 113 yards and Malik Washington accounted for three touchdowns as the Cavaliers won their third straight MIAA A championship.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (8-3)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep by forfeit
The Panthers gained a forfeit decision to end their season with six consecutive victories.
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (9-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated St. John’s College (D.C.), 42-6, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinals.
The Stags jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead en route to a third straight WCAC Capital title game. DeMatha will play No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel in the WCAC final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Sunday.
4. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
SEASON COMPLETE
5. HENRY A. WISE (9-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Bowie, 50-0, Class 4A South Region playoffs second round.
The Pumas hit 50 points for the sixth time this season to advance to their ninth consecutive 4A state quarterfinals. Wise hosts Dundalk in a 4A state quarterfinal contest Friday.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (10-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Winston Churchill, 49-0, Class 4A West Region playoffs second round.
Travon Jackson threw for three scores and University of Maryland commit Iverson Howard added two rushing scores as the Cougars reached the state quarterfinal for the 20th straight postseason. Quince Orchard hosts Bethesda-Chevy Chase in a 4A state quarterfinal game Friday.
7. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (7-4)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 26-14, WCAC Capital Division semifinals.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Rice threw two of his three touchdowns to Kobe Ellis as the Falcons advanced to a fifth straight WCAC Capital title game. Good Counsel plays No. 3 DeMatha Catholic in the WCAC Capital final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Sunday.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 31-7, MIAA A Conference final.
The Eagles became the first team to score a touchdown against Spalding in MIAA A play this season, courtesy of a Jeff Exinor one-yard run, but fell for the fourth time since 2019 in the MIAA A title game.
9. DUNBAR (11-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Western Technical, 52-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A North Region playoffs second round.
The Poets claimed their state record 79th postseason victory and ran their win streak to 48. Dunbar hosts Fallston in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal contest Saturday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
SEASON COMPLETE
11. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (9-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Bishop Denis O’Connell (Va.), 48-0, WCAC Metro Division semifinals.
The Knights won their 11th consecutive match (including playoffs) in WCAC Metro play to advance to a second straight title game. Ryken plays Paul VI (Va.) in the Metro championship game at the Prince George’s (Md.) Sports and Learning Complex Friday.
12. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (7-4)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Idle.
The Cardinals were off after losing to No. 8 McDonogh School in the MIAA A semifinals Nov. 8. Calvert Hall next plays No. 24 Loyola Blakefield in the 104th Turkey Bowl at Towson University on Thanksgiving.
13. PATUXENT (11-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Calvert, 37-6, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round.
Junior Evan Jones had nine catches for 128 yards and a touchdown and Evan Blouir finished with 279 total yards as the Panthers remained undefeated. Patuxent hosts Elkton in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal match Friday.
14. PAINT BRANCH (9-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Walter Johnson, 56-21, Maryland Class 4A North Region second round playoffs.
Sophomore Alijah Bah rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers won their ninth straight. The Panthers host No. 22 Charles H. Flowers in a 4A state quarterfinal Friday.
15. NORTHWEST (9-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 42-6, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs first round.
Senior Van Mahoney rushed for two touchdowns, and Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson threw for two touchdown scores as the Jaguars advanced to the 4A state quarterfinals for a seventh straight season. Northwest plays at No. 20 Broadneck in a 4A state quarterfinal game Friday.
16. LINGANORE (11-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Westminster, 49-21, Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs second round.
Bradly Matthews rushed for 211 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Lancers remained undefeated. Linganore hosts Bel Air in a 3A state quarterfinal match Friday.
17. FORT HILL (4-7)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Clear Spring, 55-20, Maryland Class 1A West Region playoffs second round.
The three-time defending state champ Sentinels got 332 yards and five touchdowns from Jabril Daniels to win their 15th straight postseason game. Fort Hill plays at Cambridge-South Dorchester in a 1A state quarterfinal contest Friday.
18. STEPHEN DECATUR (11-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Wicomico, 19-14, Maryland Class 2A East Region playoffs second round.
Junior Blake Caccamo threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won their 25th straight contest. Decatur hosts Walkersville in a 2A state quarterfinal match Friday.
19. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (9-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Hereford, 42-7, Maryland Class 2A North Region playoffs second round.
Junior Damon Ferguson rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns as the Millers advanced to a fifth straight 2A state quarterfinals. Milford Mill hosts Easton in a 2A state quarterfinal contest Friday.
20. BROADNECK (9-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 54-28, Maryland Class 4A East Region playoffs second round.
Ian Mauldin scored three touchdowns and Tyrin Chinn-Thompson returned two interceptions for scores as the Bruins clinched a third straight 4A state quarterfinal berth. Broadneck hosts No. 15 Northwest in a 4A state quarterfinal game Friday.
21. ARUNDEL (9-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated St. Charles, 35-14, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round.
Amir Lowery had a touchdown throw and ran for another score as the Wildcats advanced to a third straight state quarterfinal. Arundel hosts Northern-Calvert in a 3A state quarterfinal match Friday.
22. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (8-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 42-20, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs second round.
Senior running back Amontay Cox scored three touchdowns as the Jaguars advanced to the 4A state quarterfinals. Flowers plays at No. 14 Paint Branch in a 4A state quarterfinal Friday.
23. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-5)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Idle.
The Dons were off for the second straight week. Loyola’s next game will be Thanksgiving morning against No. 12 Calvert Hall College at Towson University.
24. SHERWOOD (9-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Oakdale, 35-0, Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs second round.
Brian Johnson rushed for 173 yards as the Warriors ended Oakdale’s reign as 3A state champions and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Sherwood hosts Franklin in a 3A state quarterfinal contest Friday.
25. FREDERICK DOUGLASS-PRINCE GEORGE'S (11-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated Lackey, 22-13, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round.
John Pinkney and Glen Vinson had touchdown runs as the Eagles advanced to their first state quarterfinal since winning the 2A crown in 2021. Douglass will host Liberty in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal Saturday.