Top 25 Maryland high school football rankings 9/3/2024)
The first full slate of Maryland high school football in 2024 will take place this weekend as the public schools under the jurisdiction of the Maryland Public Schools Secondary Athletic Association (MPSSAA) open their schedules. In the interim, the state's private schools have already played some huge games, both outside of Maryland and amongest each other, including last Saturday's massive showdown between Archbishop Spalding and DeMatha.
Spalding's big win in that contest has gained some ground for the Cavaliers in this week's SBLive Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings. Here is our full poll heading into the first full weekend of September.
1. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Defeated Columbus (FL), 14-10.
The Falcons started 2024 in impressive fashion with a road victory over the two-time reigning Florida Class 8A champions as Joseph Williams rushed for 101 yards, including a 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Good Counsel is back on the road Friday against DePaul Catholic (N.J.).
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Defeated St. Joseph Regional (N.J.), 31-21
In one of its shortest road trips, St. Frances pulled away in the second half from the New Jersey private power. The Panthers travel across the country to California for a matchup with Orange Lutheran (Calif.) Friday evening.
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 DeMatha Catholic, 26-10.
The Cavaliers scored the final 19 points to turn away then-No. 3 DeMatha in front of more than 3,000 at Spalding’s Whittles Field. Spalding hosts Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) in a final non-league challenge before the start of Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
4. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (0-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 26-10.
After an impressive touchdown drive to start the second half, DeMatha didn’t record another first down until the final seconds of regulation against Spalding in a battle of Maryland powers. The Stags should rebound this week against a Mount Zion Prep squad that’s been outscored, 89-6, in two games (McDonogh School and Riverdale Baptist School).
5. HENRY A. WISE (0-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Did not play.
The defending Class 4A state champ Pumas, with new coach Steve Rapp, will make their 2024 debut Friday against reigning Virginia Class 5A state champ Maury. Maury handed Wise its only 2023 loss in last year’s season opener.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (0-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week:Did not play.
The Cougars open their season Friday with a non-league contest with South County (Va.). Quince Orchard defeated South County, 33-0, last year.
7. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Defeated Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), 40-14
The Eagles were dominant for the second straight week in non-league. McDonogh has a final non-league match against St. Michael the Archangel (N.Y.) Friday before starting MIAA A play with a title-game rematch with No. 3 Archbishop Spalding Sept. 6.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep, 48-0.
The Crusaders have been impressive to start the season, outsourcing their first two opponents, 104-3. It’ll get much tougher with three straight matches against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference teams, starting with No. 1 Good Counsel Sept. 13.
9. GEORGETOWN PREP (1-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Defeated St. Vincent Pallotti, 21-6.
The Little Hoyas got two throwing scores and a rushing touchdown from Malachi Streeter in their season opening win over Pallotti. Georgetown Prep travels to No. 11 Loyola Blakefield for a Top 20 matchup Friday.
10. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (2-0)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Defeated Kiski School (Pa.), 48-7.
The Cardinals rolled for the second straight week as Mehki Brown scored a pair of touchdowns. Calvert Hall hosts LaSalle College (Pa.) Saturday in its final non-league match before MIAA A play.
11. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (0-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Lost to Scranton (Pa.) Prep, 26-23.
The Dons fell in their season opener as Scranton Prep rushed for 289 yards. Loyola has Georgetown Prep at home Friday.
12. NORTHWEST (0-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Did not play.
The Jaguars debut Friday against Montgomery County (Md.) rival Watkins Mill. Northwest handled Watkins Mill, 47-0, in last year’s regular season opener.
13. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (0-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Did not play.
The Jaguars open the season with a non-league match against Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) Friday. Flowers was disqualified from the Class 4A state playoffs last year and forfeited nine wins for having an ineligible player.
14. OAKDALE (0-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Did not play.
The Bears kickoff the season Friday at home against No. 23 Milford Mill Academy. Oakdale, the reigning Class 3A state champions, have won 11 consecutive regular season decisions.
15. DUNBAR (0-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Did not play.
The Poets start the season with a trip to Northern Virginia and matchup with Stone Bridge, which reached the Virginia Class 5A state final last year. Dunbar, the three-time reigning Maryland Class 2A/1A state champs, plays 1A state champ Fort Hill Sept. 13.
16. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (1-1)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Defeated St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.), 36-26.
The Gaels built a 29-0 halftime advantage before withstanding a second half push by St. Thomas Aquinas to gain their first win in 2024. Mount St. Joseph plays at St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) Saturday for the Brother Lambert Cup.
17. FORT HILL (0-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Did not play.
The Sentinels make their 2024 debut Friday evening at Northern-Garrett. The three-time reigning Class 1A state champs travel to Baltimore for a matchup with 2A/1A champ Dunbar at Morgan State University Sept. 13.
18. BISHOP MCNAMARA (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Concordia Prep, 20-0.
The Mustangs recorded a shutout in their second straight regular season opener. McNamara plays at Richmond (Va.) power Varina Friday.
19. MERVO (0-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Did not play.
The Mustangs start their 2024 campaign at Bowie (Md.) Friday. Mervo defeated the Prince George’s County (Md.) squad, 26-20, in the 2023 season opener.
20. BROADNECK (0-0)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Did not play.
The Bruins make their season debut Friday in a non-league match with St. Mary’s. Broadneck hosts No. 25 Arundel Sept. 13 in a key early season Anne Arundel County (Md.) league match.
21. NORTH POINT (0-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Did not play.
The Eagles open the season Friday at Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rival Leonardtown. North Point, who’ve reached the past two 4A/3A state finals, has won 15 of its last 16 regular season decisions since 2022.
22. STEPHEN DECATUR (0-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Did not play.
The Seahawks begin defense of the Class 2A state crown, hosting Queen Anne’s in the regular season opener. Stephen Decatur has won 11 straight regular season decisions since a 46-28 loss to Queen Anne’s in week seven of the 2022 season.
23. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (0-0)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Did not play.
The Millers play at No. 14 and defending Class 3A state champ Oakdale Friday. Milford Mill lost to Oakdale, 22-21, last year.
24. HUNTINGTOWN (0-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Did not play.
The Hurricanes, last year’s Class 2A state finalist, open their season Friday at home against Thomas Stone. Huntingtown has won its last six regular season opening games.
25. ARUNDEL (0-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Did not play.
The Wildcats start their 2024 season Friday against Glen Burnie. Arundel plays at Class 4A runner-up and Anne Arundel County (Md.) league rival Broadneck in week two (Sept. 13).