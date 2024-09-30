Top 25 Maryland high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
This may sound like a broken record, but top-ranked Archbishop Spalding continues to run roughshod over the state, putting up its third consecutive running clock on a MIAA A Conference opponent.
DeMatha also raised its own profile, as well as the state's with a dominant win over nationally ranked Massillon in Ohio, while No. 5 Good Counsel whipped Stone Ridge, one of the top teams in the state of Virginia.
The states Top 10 remained unchanged this week and only minor movements took place in the next ten. Undefeated Patuxent climbed into the rankings at No. 21
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 51-0.
The Cavaliers posted their third straight shutout in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A (MIAA A) Conference play as University of Maryland defensive line commit Delmar White scored two rushing touchdowns. Spalding plays at St. Mary’s Friday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (3-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated St. Thomas More (Conn.), 48-34.
After losses to nationally-ranked Duncanville (Tex.) and California’s Mater Dei and Orange Lutheran, the Panthers returned to the win column with a season-high 48 points against St. Thomas More. St. Frances next plays Oct. 11 at Hun School (N.J.).
3. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Did not play.
The Crusaders match with No. 13 St. Mary’s Ryken was canceled. Riverdale next plays at Elder (Ohio) Oct. 11.
4. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (3-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Massillon (Ohio) Washington, 20-14.
University of Maryland commit Bud Coombs rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown as the Stags knocked off the defending Ohio Division 2 state champions. DeMatha hosts Life Christian Academy (Va.) Friday.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (2-3)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Stone Ridge (Va.), 48-10.
The Falcons snapped a three-game losing skid as Pittsburgh commit DaMarion Fowkles scored four touchdowns, including a game-opening 85-yard kickoff return and punt return scores of 45 and 81 yards. Good Counsel hosts Glen Burnie Friday.
6. HENRY A. WISE (3-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Oxon Hill, 56-6.
The Pumas built a 42-0 first half advantage en route to their 14th straight victory in Prince George’s County (Md.) league play. Wise plays at Laurel Friday.
7. QUINCE ORCHARD (4-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Winston Churchill, 28-0.
The Cougars remained undefeated as senior quarterback Travon Jackson threw for three scores and ran for another. Quince Orchard hosts Montgomery Blair Friday.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (5-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 28-0.
The Eagles recorded their first home shutout victory since 2022 behind North Carolina commit Kamden Laudenslager’s 12 tackles. McDonogh plays at Mount St. Joseph Friday.
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (4-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Mount St. Joseph’s, 30-6.
Sophomore quarterback Oliver Noll threw for 204 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals defeated Mount St. Joseph at home for the first time since 2017. Calvert Hall next plays at No. 9 McDonogh School Oct. 11.
10. DUNBAR (4-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated City College, 48-8.
The Poets won their 43rd consecutive decision with a seventh straight victory over City. Dunbar plays at Edmondson Westside Wednesday.
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (2-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Did not play.
The Little Hoyas’ match with Woodberry Forest (Va.) was canceled. Georgetown opens Interstate Athletic Conference play at Landon School Friday.
12. NORTHWEST (4-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 27-0.
Rahmise Jones, Cam Nti, Hakim Duverna and Van Maloney each scored a touchdown as the Jaguars are one of four undefeated teams in the Montgomery County (Md.) league. Northwest plays at Bethesda-Chevy Chase Friday.
13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (4-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Franklin, 16-3.
Senior defensive linemen Drey’an Pitts finished with 4.5 sacks as the Millers have yet to allow a touchdown in Baltimore County (Md.) league play. Milford Mill plays at Dundalk Friday.
14. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (3-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Did not play.
The Knights’ contest with No. 3 Riverdale Baptist School was canceled. Ryken next plays Oct. 11 at Paul VI (Va.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division opener.
15. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (2-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 17-14.
Owen Scheihing’s 27-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 34 seconds left in regulation was the difference for the Dons. Loyola hosts Gilman School Saturday.
16. FORT HILL (3-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 28-14.
Senior running back Jabril Daniels rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns as the defending Class 1A champ Sentinels knocked off previously undefeated Hollidaysburg. Fort Hill hosts Briar Woods (Va.) Friday.
17. BROADNECK (4-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 42-27.
The Bruins scored the final 21 points to remain undefeated as CJ Watkins threw for two touchdowns and Ian Mauldin rushed for two scores. Broadneck plays at Severna Park Friday.
18. BISHOP MCNAMARA (2-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated William Penn (Pa.) by forfeit.
The Mustangs gained a forfeit win in a non-league match scheduled at Bowie State University. McNamara plays at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) Saturday.
19. MIDDLETOWN (4-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Boonsboro, 36-0.
The Knights got three scoring passes from Brittin Poffenbarger to Clinton Lee in their win against previously undefeated Boonsboro. Middletown plays at Oakdale Friday.
20. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (3-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated DuVal, 26-0.
The Jaguars blew open a close game with three fourth quarter scores for their third straight victory. Flowers plays at Northwestern Friday.
21. PATUXENT (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Huntingtown, 26-20.
Navy commit Evan Blouir accounted for four touchdowns, including a 46-yard pass to Evan Jones on the final play of regulation, giving the Panthers sole possession of first in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC). Patuxent hosts Chopticon Friday.
22. STEPHEN DECATUR (4-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Snow Hill, 45-0.
The defending Class 2A state champ Seahawks remained undefeated as juniors Blake Caccamo and Johnny Hobgood each threw two touchdowns. Decatur hosts Easton Friday.
23. HUNTINGTOWN (3-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Lost to Patuxent, 26-20.
Dominic Hickman threw for a touchdown and ran for another, but the Hurricanes lost for the first time in 2024 as Patuxent scored on the final play in regulation. Huntingtown hosts Leonardtown Friday.
24. ARUNDEL (3-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Northeast, 70-0.
The Wildcats scored 56 points in the opening half as TJ Mordecai finished with three rushing touchdowns and Amir Lowery threw for two scores and ran for another. Arundel hosts Chesapeake-Anne Arundel Friday.
25. NORTH POINT (3-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated LaPlata, 40-3.
The Eagles won their ninth straight against LaPlata (last loss in 2007) and third straight overall after a season-opening loss to Leonardtown. North Point hosts Calvert Friday.