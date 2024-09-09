Top 25 Maryland high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
For the first time since St. Frances Academy left the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) to become a national football independent after the 2017 season, a MIAA school is ranked higher than the Panthers in a Maryland high school football poll.
That team is Archbishop Spalding, which whipped New York's Archbishop Stepinac, 45-0, on Friday to improve to 3-0 on the season with all three wins coming against quality opponents. With last week's No. 1, Our Lady of Good Counsel, and No. 2 St. Frances both losing last week, the road was paved for the Cavaliers to ascend to the top spot.
St. Frances (2-1), which fell, 15-13, to Orange Lutheran (California), remains at No. 2, while Good Counsel, which was defeated, 28-17, by DePaul Catholic (New Jersey), fell to No. 3. DeMatha, a team Spalding defeated two weeks ago, stayed at No. 4 and Henry Wise held on to the No. 5 spot despite losing its opener to Virginia's No. 1 team, Maury, 20-14.
TOP 25 MARYLAND FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Defeated Archbisbop Stepinac (N.Y.), 45-0.
University of Maryland commit Malik Washington accounted for three touchdowns as the Cavaliers completed its non-league slate. Spalding hosts No. 7 McDonogh School Friday in a rematch of last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A (MIAA A) Conference title game.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (2-1)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Lost to Orange Lutheran (Calif.), 15-13.
The Panthers got defensive scores from Auburn commit Bryce Deas and junior Wayne Henry, but four turnovers proved costly in a matchup of nationally-ranked squads. St. Frances goes to Texas for another highly anticipated national matchup with Duncanville (Tex.) Friday.
3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (1-1)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Lost to DePaul Catholic (N.J.), 28-17
Joseph Williams rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, but the Falcons were outscored, 21-7, in the second half by DePaul Catholic, ranked No. 2 in SBLive’s New Jersey rankings. Good Counsel welcomes No. 8 Riverdale Baptist Friday.
4. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (1-1)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep, 48-0.
In a game played at The St. James Complex in Springfield, Va., DeMatha rebounded from last week’s loss to Archbishop Spalding. The Stags next play Sept. 20 at Roman Catholic in Philadelphia.
5. HENRY A. WISE (0-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Lost to Maury (Va.), 20-14
The Pumas got two touchdowns from quarterback Eric Wedge, but his pass to the end zone fell incomplete on the final play, securing victory for defending Virginia Class 5A champ Maury. Wise plays at Eleanor Roosevelt in its Prince George’s County 4A league opener Friday.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (1-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Defeated South County (Va.), 54-7.
The Cougars extended their regular season winning streak to 43 with a dominant effort against Northern Virginia power South County. Quince Orchard begins Montgomery County (Md.) league play at Gaithersburg Friday.
7. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Defeated St. Michael the Archangel (Va.), 9-8.
The Eagles grinded out a win in their final non-league match as Aidan Zoeller’s 25-yard field goal in the third quarter was the difference. McDonogh starts MIAA A Conference play at two-time reigning champ and No. 1 Archbishop Spalding Friday.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Did not play.
The Crusaders were idle after outscoring their first two opponents - Conwell-Egan Catholic (Pa.) and Mount Zion Prep - 104-3. Riverdale visits defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) champ and No. 3 Good Counsel Friday.
9. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (1-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Georgetown Prep, 17-14.
In arguably the game of the weekend, Owen Scheihing’s 33-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Dons, who scored the final 17 points. Loyola plays at Gonzaga College (D.C.) in a non-league match Friday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (1-1)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Lost to then-No. 11 Loyola Blakefield, 17-14.
The Little Hoyas got rushing touchdowns from JaPhya Rouson and Justin Jackson, but were unable to hold a 14-point advantage at Loyola. Georgetown hosts Eastern (D.C.) Friday.
11. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Lost to LaSalle College (Pa.), 28-10
The Cardinals couldn’t recover from a 21-0 first half deficit as Mekhi Brown’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Leverone was their lone touchdown. Calvert Hall plays at Archbishop Curley Friday.
12. NORTHWEST (1-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Defeated Watkins Mill, 70-0.
The Jaguars scored 42 first quarter points to cruise in their 2024 season debut. Northwest plays at Damascus Friday.
13. DUNBAR (1-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Defeated Stone Ridge (Va.), 14-8.
Jay’den Almond-Addison’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as the Poets won their 39th straight decision. Next for Dunbar is three-time reigning Class 1A state champ Fort Hill at Morgan State University Friday.
14. FORT HILL (1-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Defeated Northern-Garrett, 42-7.
The Class 1A state champ Sentinels picked up where they left as Jabril Daniels rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Fort Hill travels to Baltimore for a matchup with three-time defending 2A/1A state champ Dunbar at Morgan State’s Hughes Stadium Friday.
15. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (1-0)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Oakdale, 41-13.
The Millers snapped defending Class 3A state champ Oakdale’s 14-game winning streak as Damon Ferguson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown and USC commit Romero Ison added a 95-yard kickoff return. Milford Mill hosts Hereford Friday.
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA (1-0)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Did not play.
The Mustangs’ non-league contest at Varina (Va.) was canceled. McNamara hosts defending WCAC Metro champion St. Mary’s Ryken Saturday.
17. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (2-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Mount St. Joseph, 38-20.
The Knights reclaimed the Lambert Cup as sophomore Malachi Milburn scored four touchdowns. St. Mary’s Ryken visits No. 16 Bishop McNamara Saturday.
18. MERVO (1-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Defeated Bowie, 44-7.
The defending Class 4A/3A state champ Mustangs won their eighth straight dating back to last season. Mervo plays at Middletown Friday.
19. BROADNECK (1-0)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 28-13.
The Bruins got two rushing touchdowns from senior Ian Mauldin and an interception return score from Tyrin Chinn-Thompson in their season-opening triumph. Broadneck takes on Arundel in a key early season Anne Arundel County league match Friday.
20. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (0-1)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Lost to Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), 14-0.
The Jaguars were shutout for the first time since 2019. Flowers kick off Prince George’s County (Md.) league play at Oxon Hill Friday.
21. STEPHEN DECATUR (1-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s, 35-6.
The Seahawks ran their regular season win streak to 12 as junior quarterback Johnny Hobgood threw for two touchdowns. Decatur travels to Randallstown for a non-league match Friday.
22. HUNTINGTOWN (1-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Defeated Thomas Stone, 48-0.
The Hurricanes enjoyed a running clock in the second half as junior Gabriel Copeland finished with 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Huntingtown hosts LaPlata Friday.
23. ARUNDEL (1-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 35-7.
The Wildcats scored the game’s final 35 points as TJ Mordecai rushed for two touchdowns. Arundel visits No. 19 and last year’s Class 4A state finalist Broadneck Friday.
24. LEONARDTOWN (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 North Point, 21-20.
The Raiders held off last year’s Class 4A/3A state finalist and 2023 champ North Point as Issac Eubanks scored two touchdowns and Jacob Floyd threw for a score. Leonardtown hosts Thomas Stone Friday.
25. NORTH POINT (0-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Lost to Leonardtown, 21-20.
The Eagles were able to overcome a 21-7 second half deficit as Russell Jackson scored two touchdowns including a 83-yard kickoff return. North Point plays at Chopticon Friday.