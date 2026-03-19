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Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 19, 2026

See every MPSSAA champion and runner-up for all classifications as the Maryland high school basketball season comes to a close
CJ Vafiadis|
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The 2026 Maryland boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 1A

Champions: SEED Sabers

Runner-Up: Cambridge-South Dorchester Vikings

Class 2A

Champions: Lackey Chargers

Runner-Up: Wicomico Indians

Class 3A

Champions: South River Seahawks

Runner-Up: Magruder Colonels

Class 4A

Champions: Blake Bengals

Runner-Up: Whitman Vikings

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CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

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