Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 19, 2026
The 2026 Maryland boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 1A
Champions: SEED Sabers
Runner-Up: Cambridge-South Dorchester Vikings
Class 2A
Champions: Lackey Chargers
Runner-Up: Wicomico Indians
Class 3A
Champions: South River Seahawks
Runner-Up: Magruder Colonels
Class 4A
Champions: Blake Bengals
Runner-Up: Whitman Vikings
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.