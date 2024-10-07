Top 25 Maryland high school football state rankings (10/7/2024)
Another week of Maryland high school football brought another 50+ point shutout victory for top-ranked Archbishop Spalding, which improved to 7-0 with a 54-0 win over St. Mary's. Every other team in the Top 10 was either idle or posted a dominant win, which resulted in little change to this week's rankings.
In fact, our Top 15 teams remained entirely intact. Spots 16-20 were rearranged slightly after following Fort Hill's loss to Briar Woods (Va.) and Middleton losing to Oakdale. The Sentinels fell from 16 to 20 and Middleton dropped out of the 25. Broadneck and Bishop McNamara each climbed one spot, while Charles H. Flowers and Patuxent advanced two spots each. Oakdale returned to the poll, at No. 25, for the first time since early in the season, and fellow Frederick County program Linganore (5-0) earned its first ranking of the season at No. 24.
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 51-0.
The Cavaliers posted their third straight shutout in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A (MIAA A) Conference play as University of Maryland defensive line commit Delmar White scored two rushing touchdowns. Spalding plays at St. Mary’s Friday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (3-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle.
The Panthers were idled after defeating St. Thomas More (Conn.) Sept. 27 to end a three-game losing skid. St. Frances plays at Hun School (N.J.). Friday.
3. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Idle.
The Crusaders were off for the second straight weekend. Riverdale plays at Elder (Ohio) Friday.
4. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (4-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Life Christian Academy (Va.), 35-0.
In a game played at Bowie State University, the Stags scored all their points in the opening half for their fourth straight win. DeMatha plays at Gonzaga College (D.C.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division opener Saturday.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (3-3)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 46-8.
Ohio State University commit Faheem Delane and DaMarion Fowkles (Pittsburgh) each had punt return scores as the Falcons rolled in their final non-league contest. Good Counsel hosts St. John’s College (D.C.) in the WCAC Capital Division opener Friday.
6. HENRY A. WISE (4-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Laurel, 53-0.
The Pumas posted their third shutout decision in four outings in Prince George’s County (Md.) league play. Wise hosts DuVal Friday.
7. QUINCE ORCHARD (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Montgomery Blair, 42-6.
Michael Wilson and Maryland commit Iverson Howard each scored two touchdowns as the Cougars remained undefeated. Quince Orchard plays at Seneca Valley Thursday.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (6-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Mount St. Joseph, 44-13.
Junior quarterback Braeden Palazzo threw five scoring passes, two to Oregon commit Brandon Finney as the Eagles won their third straight decision. McDonogh hosts No. 9 Calvert Hall College Friday.
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (4-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Idle.
The Cardinals, tied for second place in the MIAA A with No. 8 McDonogh School, were idled. Calvert Hall plays at McDonogh Friday.
10. DUNBAR (5-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Edmondson Westside, 52-0.
The Poets retained possession of the Ben Eaton Trophy with their 13th victory in the last 15 meetings with Edmondson. Dunbar hosts Patterson Thursday.
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (2-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Idle.
The Little Hoyas were idled. Georgetown plays at Landon School Friday to start Interstate Athletic Conference play.
12. NORTHWEST (5-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 31-0.
Junior quarterback Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson threw for 201 yards as Jaguars handled Bethesda-Chevy Chase in a battle of unbeatens. Northwest hosts Paint Branch Friday.
13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (5-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Dundalk. 32-28.
Owen Newberns’ 37-yard touchdown pass to Amauri Patterson with 64 seconds left in regulation was the difference for the undefeated Millers. Milford Mill hosts Catonsville Thursday.
14. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (3-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Idle.
The Knights were idled. Ryken plays at Paul VI (Va.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division opener Friday.
15. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (3-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 19-7.
The Dons accounted for the final 19 points in their second straight victory in MIAA A play. Loyola hosts St. Mary’s Saturday.
16. BROADNECK (5-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Severna Park, 49-7.
Senior quarterback CJ Watkins threw four touchdowns in the first half as the Bruins won for the 18th time in their last 19 regular season decisions in Anne Arundel County (Md.) play. Broadneck hosts Old Mill Thursday.
17. BISHOP MCNAMARA (3-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 18-16.
Jalen Higginbotham’s score in the third overtime was the difference for the Mustangs, who got a game-tying touchdown catch from Dwkan Thomas with 35 seconds left in regulation McNamara plays at Cornerstone Christian (Tex.) Friday.
18. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (4-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Northwestern, 57-0.
The Jaguars put up 50 points in the first half en route to their fourth consecutive victory. Flowers plays at Bowie Friday.
19. PATUXENT (5-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 63-6.
Evan Blouir completed all 10 of his passes and accounted for seven touchdowns as the Panthers remained undefeated. Patuxent plays at Great Mills Thursday.
20. FORT HILL (3-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Lost to Briar Woods (Va.), 28-7.
The Sentinels’ 23-game home win streak ended as Carson Bender’s third quarter scoring catch was the only points. Fort Hill plays at Mountain Ridge Friday.
21. STEPHEN DECATUR (5-0)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Easton, 38-0.
Junior Vernon Deshields rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks ran their winning streak to 19. Decatur hosts Kent Island Friday.
22. HUNTINGTOWN (4-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Leonardtown, 35-0.
Dominic Hickman threw for two touchdowns and Trey O’Callaghan added a pick-six as the Hurricanes rebounded from its loss to Patuxent, which scored on the final play of regulation. Huntingtown plays at Calvert Thursday.
23. ARUNDEL (4-1)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 67-0.
The Wildcats hit the 60-point mark for the third straight game to remain behind Broadneck in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league race. Arundel hosts Meade Thursday.
24. LINGANORE (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Tuscarora, 42-6.
Bradly Matthews scored four of his five touchdowns in the opening half as the Lancers continued their best start since 2021 (won first 12 before losing in 3A state final). Linganore hosts Frederick Thursday.
25. OAKDALE (3-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Middletown, 34-28.
Taylen Caliskan, moving from the offensive line into the backfield, scored three touchdowns as the defending Class 3A state champ Bears handed Middletown its first loss. Oakdale plays at Thomas Johnson Thursday.