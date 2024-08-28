Vote: Maryland Football Player of the Week (8/27/2024)
Maryland high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams and athletes showcased their talents in Week 0.
As such, we have nominated the following athletes for this week for the SBLive’s Maryland High School Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Nick Abrams, McDonogh
The junior linebacker finished with five tackles, an interception and two sacks in the Eagles’ season-opening 41-6 win over Mount Zion Prep.
Jaylen Burke, St. Frances
Burke, a junior running back, had 15 carries for 163 yards in St. Frances’ 44-16 triumph over Central Catholic (Pa.) in the KDKA Kickoff Classic in Turtle Creek (Pa.).
Jeff Exinor, McDonogh
The senior wide receiver, who’s committed to Penn State University, had four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in McDonogh’s victory over Mount Zion Prep.
Messiah Jews, Gilman
The junior linebacker finished with 11 tackles and two sacks in Gilman’s 24-0 win over Boys’ Latin.
Jatavion Johnson, Riverdale Baptist
The senior defensive end had seven tackles and a sack in Riverdale Baptist’s 56-3 win over Conwell-Egan Catholic (Pa.).
Antonio Ledbetter, Archbishop Spalding
The junior had 23 carries for 114 yards in Spalding’s 28-14 season-opening victory over Archbishop Hoban in Ohio.
Myles McAfee, Archbishop Spalding
The sophomore wide receiver finished with seven receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns in Spalding’s 28-14 win over Hoban (Ohio)
Micha Morozov, Calvert Hall
The junior wideout had two catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in Calvert Hall’s victory over Virginia Academy (Va.).
Mikel Oliver, Archbishop Spalding
The senior defensive end had nine tackles and a sack in the Cavaliers’ victory over Archbishop Hoban (Ohio).
Ben Raines, Mount St. Joseph
The junior quarterback finished 21-of-30 for 312 yards and a touchdown as the Gaels dropped a 45-15 decision to Bishop McDevitt (Pa.).
Angelo Ross, Mount St. Joseph
Ross, who’s committed to East Carolina University, caught six passes for 117 yards in Mount St. Joseph’s season-opening loss to Bishop McDevitt (Pa.).
Tristan Saab, St. Frances
The sophomore signal caller completed 10-of-17 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns as St. Frances defeated Central Catholic (Pa.), 44-16.
Michael Tan, McDonogh
he senior finished with 152 all-purpose yards, including punt return touchdowns of 60 and 38 yards in McDonogh’s 41-6 win over Mount Zion Prep.
Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding
The Maryland commit went 23-of-27 for 239 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for another score in Spalding’s 28-14 victory over Hoban (Ohio).