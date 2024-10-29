Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)
The 2024 Maryland high school football regular season may be one of the all-time best and last week was another one with several more tremendous individual performances. Please review this week's candidates for the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kian Bush of Great Mills.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Emmanuel Adisa, Kenwood
Adisa, a senior linebacker, finished with eight tackles including four quarterback sacks in Kenwood’s 45-18 victory over Woodlawn.
Cameron Allen-Jones, Aberdeen
Allen-Jones, a senior, rushed for 144 yards (nine carries) and a touchdown and recorded 11 tackles including three quarterback sacks in Aberdeen’s 47-6 win over Rising Sun.
Cameron Azodeh, Oxon Hill
The senior rushed for 143 yards on five carries and scored four touchdowns in Oxon HIll’s 70-6 victory over Bladensburg,
Kash Carter, Riverdale Baptist School
The sophomore quarterback went 17-of-24 for 412 yards and four touchdowns in Riverdale’s 55-30 victory over previously undefeated Hayfield (Va.).
Diontaye Cooper, Easton
Cooper, a junior defensive back, had 11 tackles and intercepted a pass in Easton’s 49-31 victory over James M. Bennett.
LJ Evans, Southern
The junior running back had 26 carries for 369 yards and four touchdowns in Southern’s 35-13 victory over Northeast.
Damon Ferguson, Milford Mill Academy
Ferguson, a junior, had 15 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns in Milford Mill’s 55-20 victory over Perry Hall.
Jayden Kitchens, Riverdale Baptist School
The junior wide receiver had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Riverdale Baptist’s victory over Hayfield (Va.).
Amir Lowery, Arundel
The senior quarterback went 11-for-12 for 320 yards and four touchdowns in Arundel’s 70-6 victory over South River.
Vince Nguyen, Severna Park
Nguyen, a senior quarterback, finished 17-of-27 for 370 yards and six touchdowns in Severna Park’s 41-28 victory over Crofton.
Jamaal Pearl, Harford Tech
Pearl, a senior, rushed 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown as Harford Tech defeated previously undefeated Edgewood, 24-21.
William Pickett, Randallstown
Pinkett completed 7-of-8 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns in Randallstown’s 47-6 victory over Lansdowne.
Larry Shaw, Gwynn Park
The senior receiver had four receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in Gwynn Park’s 42-6 victory over Central.
Dajorn Smith, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The senior defensive linemen had 14 tackles (nine solo) in Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s 18-7 victory over Walt Whitman.
Tyler Womack, Annapolis
Womack, a senior running back, had 15 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns in Annapolis’ 64-0 victory over Severn Run.