Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)

Tyler Womack of Annapolis is once again a candidate for Maryland High School Football Player of the Week after rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns last week. Please vote for the candidate you find most deserving. / Tyler Womack Hudl

The 2024 Maryland high school football regular season may be one of the all-time best and last week was another one with several more tremendous individual performances. Please review this week's candidates for the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week and cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Kian Bush of Great Mills.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Emmanuel Adisa, Kenwood

Adisa, a senior linebacker, finished with eight tackles including four quarterback sacks in Kenwood’s 45-18 victory over Woodlawn.

Cameron Allen-Jones, Aberdeen 

Allen-Jones, a senior, rushed for 144 yards (nine carries) and a touchdown and recorded 11 tackles including three quarterback sacks in Aberdeen’s 47-6 win over Rising Sun.

Cameron Azodeh, Oxon Hill

The senior rushed for 143 yards on five carries and scored four touchdowns in Oxon HIll’s 70-6 victory over Bladensburg,

Kash Carter, Riverdale Baptist School

The sophomore quarterback went 17-of-24 for 412 yards and four touchdowns in Riverdale’s 55-30 victory over previously undefeated Hayfield (Va.).

Diontaye Cooper, Easton

Cooper, a junior defensive back, had 11 tackles and intercepted a pass in Easton’s 49-31 victory over James M. Bennett.

LJ Evans, Southern

The junior running back had 26 carries for 369 yards and four touchdowns in Southern’s 35-13 victory over Northeast.

Damon Ferguson, Milford Mill Academy

Ferguson, a junior, had 15 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns in Milford Mill’s 55-20 victory over Perry Hall.

Jayden Kitchens, Riverdale Baptist School

The junior wide receiver had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Riverdale Baptist’s victory over Hayfield (Va.).

Amir Lowery, Arundel

The senior quarterback went 11-for-12 for 320 yards and four touchdowns in Arundel’s 70-6 victory over South River.

Vince Nguyen, Severna Park

Nguyen, a senior quarterback, finished 17-of-27 for 370 yards and six touchdowns in Severna Park’s 41-28 victory over Crofton.

Jamaal Pearl, Harford Tech

Pearl, a senior, rushed 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown as Harford Tech defeated previously undefeated Edgewood, 24-21.

William Pickett, Randallstown

Pinkett completed 7-of-8 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns in Randallstown’s 47-6 victory over Lansdowne.

Larry Shaw, Gwynn Park

The senior receiver had four receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in Gwynn Park’s 42-6 victory over Central.

Dajorn Smith, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The senior defensive linemen had 14 tackles (nine solo) in Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s 18-7 victory over Walt Whitman.

Tyler Womack, Annapolis

Womack, a senior running back, had 15 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns in Annapolis’ 64-0 victory over Severn Run.

