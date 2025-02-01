High School

Vote: Which Montgomery County boys high school basketball team had the best January?

Read our recap of the top team performances in the County this month and cast your vote

Harry Lichtman

Magruder went 6-2 in the month of January. Did they have the best month of all the Montgomery County boys basketball teams? Let us know your thoughts with your vote.
Magruder went 6-2 in the month of January. Did they have the best month of all the Montgomery County boys basketball teams? Let us know your thoughts with your vote. / Margruder Basketball Instagram

We’ve reached the month of February with the high school basketball regular season nearing the end, especially in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Now is the time to determine which high school boys basketball team in Montgomery County performed the best in the month of January. Voting ends Feb. 9, at 11:59 p.m.

Here are your options:

Bullis

Currently the top-ranked team in Montgomery County, Bullis went 8-3 with wins over Georgetown Prep, Sidwell (DC), Episcopal (Virginia) (twice), Central (Missouri), Christ the King (New York), St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Virginia), and St. Albans (DC).

Springbrook

Currently atop the 3A/2A division, Springbrook went 5-2 with wins over Sherwood, Richard Montgomery, Magruder, Rockville, and Blair.

Magruder

Right behind Springbrook in the 3A/2A, Magruder rebounded from four losses in December and went 6-2 this past month, with victories over Gaithersburg, Damascus, Watkins Mill, Churchill, Seneca Valley, and Walter Johnson.

Sherwood

Sherwood continues its dominant run at 16-1 overall, taking seven wins in January. The Warriors beat Blake (twice), Rockville, Paint Branch, Poolesville, Kennedy, and Gaithersburg.

Blake

Right behind Sherwood in the 4A North division, Blake was pretty solid with six wins in January, as they beat Paint Branch, Springbrook, Richard Montgomery, Northwood, Watkins Mill, and Einstein.

Richard Montgomery

Currently leading the 4A South division, RM went 5-2 in January, with key wins over Paint Branch, Kennedy, Seneca Valley, Wheaton, and Whitman.

Whitman

Another top 4A South team, Whitman had a strong January with six wins, as they beat Wootton, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Walter Johnson, Gaithersburg, Churchill, and Quince Orchard.

Northwest

The top 4A West boys basketball team had a near-perfect January by going 7-1, beating Clarksburg, Gaithersburg, Quince Orchard, Paint Branch, Churchill, Walter Johnson, and Springbrook.

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland