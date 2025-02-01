Vote: Which Montgomery County boys high school basketball team had the best January?
We’ve reached the month of February with the high school basketball regular season nearing the end, especially in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Now is the time to determine which high school boys basketball team in Montgomery County performed the best in the month of January. Voting ends Feb. 9, at 11:59 p.m.
Here are your options:
Bullis
Currently the top-ranked team in Montgomery County, Bullis went 8-3 with wins over Georgetown Prep, Sidwell (DC), Episcopal (Virginia) (twice), Central (Missouri), Christ the King (New York), St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Virginia), and St. Albans (DC).
Springbrook
Currently atop the 3A/2A division, Springbrook went 5-2 with wins over Sherwood, Richard Montgomery, Magruder, Rockville, and Blair.
Magruder
Right behind Springbrook in the 3A/2A, Magruder rebounded from four losses in December and went 6-2 this past month, with victories over Gaithersburg, Damascus, Watkins Mill, Churchill, Seneca Valley, and Walter Johnson.
Sherwood
Sherwood continues its dominant run at 16-1 overall, taking seven wins in January. The Warriors beat Blake (twice), Rockville, Paint Branch, Poolesville, Kennedy, and Gaithersburg.
Blake
Right behind Sherwood in the 4A North division, Blake was pretty solid with six wins in January, as they beat Paint Branch, Springbrook, Richard Montgomery, Northwood, Watkins Mill, and Einstein.
Richard Montgomery
Currently leading the 4A South division, RM went 5-2 in January, with key wins over Paint Branch, Kennedy, Seneca Valley, Wheaton, and Whitman.
Whitman
Another top 4A South team, Whitman had a strong January with six wins, as they beat Wootton, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Walter Johnson, Gaithersburg, Churchill, and Quince Orchard.
Northwest
The top 4A West boys basketball team had a near-perfect January by going 7-1, beating Clarksburg, Gaithersburg, Quince Orchard, Paint Branch, Churchill, Walter Johnson, and Springbrook.