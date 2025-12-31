High School

Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 31, 2025

Undefeated Flowers climbs five spots to No. 14, while Blake drops back five

Derek Toney

No. 14 Charles H. Flowers will carry a perfect 7-0 record into 2026.
No. 14 Charles H. Flowers will carry a perfect 7-0 record into 2026. / Charles H. Flowers Basketball

It’s status quo at the top in this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll with the holiday tournament slate winding down. 

Bishop McNamara maintains the No. 1 spot, followed by DeMatha Catholic and Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Saint Frances Academy and Mount Zion Prep Academy complete the Top 5.

The second 5 features John Carroll School, Bullis School, Springdale Prep, Colonel Zadok Magruder and Mount Saint Joseph. Our Lady of Good Counsel (No. 11), undefeated Charles Herbert Flowers (14th), Saint Mary’s Ryken (No. 15) and Georgetown Prep (No. 16) each advanced five spots this week.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 7-6

The Mustangs lost to Roman Catholic (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge after splitting two matches at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York,.

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-2

The Stags finished third at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in California.

3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 15-2

The Cougars will play in the third-place consolation at The Classic in Tennessee.

4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 15-3

The Panthers defeated Oak Ridge (Fla.) at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic after a fourth-place showing at the 901 Tournament of Champions in Tennessee.

5. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 11-1

The Warriors return to action against Andrew Osborne Academy in an Elite Prep League match in Pennsylvania Jan. 9.

6. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 12-3

The Patriots split their two matches at the Governor’s Challenge.

7. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-3

The Bulldogs won the Benedictine Capital City Classic title in Virginia.

8. SPRINGDALE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 13-3

The Lions lost to Eagle Academy (N.Y.) at the Magic City Holiday Invitational in South Carolina.

9. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-0

The Colonels won the Quince Orchard Holiday Tournament title.

10. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 15-4

The Gaels finished third at the Benedictine Capital City Classic after a 59-53 win over then-No. 10 Archbishop Spalding in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League match.

11. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 8-4

The Falcons defeated Florida’s Montverde Academy-Gold and Haverford School (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge after falling to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match.

12. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 10-7

The Flyers placed fifth in the Prep bracket at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.

13. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-8

The Cavaliers will play in a consolation match at the Arby’s Classic in Virginia.

14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 7-0

The Jaguars won both their matches at the In The Water Showcase.

15. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 5-4

The Knights return to action Saturday at Saint Mary's.

16. GEORGETOWN PREP

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 6-6

The Little Hoyas defeated then-No. 12 Saint Vincent Pallotti, 63-55, at the Governor’s Challenge. 

17. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 9-5

The Panthers fell to then-No. 21 Georgetown Prep at the Governor’s Challenge.

18. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 5-3

The Dragons defeated Concordia Prep at the Overlea Holiday Tournament.

19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-3

The Bengals dropped both their matches at the Governor’s Challenge.

20. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 11-8

The Eagles dropped decision to then-No. 13 Prince George’s Christian Academy and Utah’s Wasatch Academy (Governor’s Challenge).

21. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 7-4

The Crusaders defeated West Catholic (Pa.) and Friendship Tech Prep (D.C.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

22. MEADE

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 10-0

The Mustangs won both games at their Route 175 Holiday Classic.

23. LARGO 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 4-2

The Lions split two games at the Governor’s Challenge.

24. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-0

The Knights return to action Jan. 3 against McDonogh School at the Baltimore Hoop Festival.

25. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 7-0

The Red Storm won both their matches at the Overlea Holiday Invitational.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland