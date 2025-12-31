Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 31, 2025
It’s status quo at the top in this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll with the holiday tournament slate winding down.
Bishop McNamara maintains the No. 1 spot, followed by DeMatha Catholic and Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Saint Frances Academy and Mount Zion Prep Academy complete the Top 5.
The second 5 features John Carroll School, Bullis School, Springdale Prep, Colonel Zadok Magruder and Mount Saint Joseph. Our Lady of Good Counsel (No. 11), undefeated Charles Herbert Flowers (14th), Saint Mary’s Ryken (No. 15) and Georgetown Prep (No. 16) each advanced five spots this week.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-6
The Mustangs lost to Roman Catholic (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge after splitting two matches at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York,.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 8-2
The Stags finished third at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in California.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-2
The Cougars will play in the third-place consolation at The Classic in Tennessee.
4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 15-3
The Panthers defeated Oak Ridge (Fla.) at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic after a fourth-place showing at the 901 Tournament of Champions in Tennessee.
5. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-1
The Warriors return to action against Andrew Osborne Academy in an Elite Prep League match in Pennsylvania Jan. 9.
6. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 12-3
The Patriots split their two matches at the Governor’s Challenge.
7. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-3
The Bulldogs won the Benedictine Capital City Classic title in Virginia.
8. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 13-3
The Lions lost to Eagle Academy (N.Y.) at the Magic City Holiday Invitational in South Carolina.
9. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 8-0
The Colonels won the Quince Orchard Holiday Tournament title.
10. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 15-4
The Gaels finished third at the Benedictine Capital City Classic after a 59-53 win over then-No. 10 Archbishop Spalding in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League match.
11. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 8-4
The Falcons defeated Florida’s Montverde Academy-Gold and Haverford School (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge after falling to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match.
12. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 10-7
The Flyers placed fifth in the Prep bracket at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.
13. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-8
The Cavaliers will play in a consolation match at the Arby’s Classic in Virginia.
14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 7-0
The Jaguars won both their matches at the In The Water Showcase.
15. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-4
The Knights return to action Saturday at Saint Mary's.
16. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 6-6
The Little Hoyas defeated then-No. 12 Saint Vincent Pallotti, 63-55, at the Governor’s Challenge.
17. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 9-5
The Panthers fell to then-No. 21 Georgetown Prep at the Governor’s Challenge.
18. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 5-3
The Dragons defeated Concordia Prep at the Overlea Holiday Tournament.
19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-3
The Bengals dropped both their matches at the Governor’s Challenge.
20. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 11-8
The Eagles dropped decision to then-No. 13 Prince George’s Christian Academy and Utah’s Wasatch Academy (Governor’s Challenge).
21. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 7-4
The Crusaders defeated West Catholic (Pa.) and Friendship Tech Prep (D.C.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
22. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 10-0
The Mustangs won both games at their Route 175 Holiday Classic.
23. LARGO
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 4-2
The Lions split two games at the Governor’s Challenge.
24. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-0
The Knights return to action Jan. 3 against McDonogh School at the Baltimore Hoop Festival.
25. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 7-0
The Red Storm won both their matches at the Overlea Holiday Invitational.