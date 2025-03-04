VOTE: Which Montgomery County girls basketball team performed the best in February?
It's now March, and the MPSSAA high school girls basketball playoffs have begun in Maryland. Many of the top teams will be looking to end the season with a state championship.
Which Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) high school girls basketball team performed the best in February? Here are five options:
Clarksburg
Clarksburg won seven games in February and beat B-CC in the Montgomery County championship game. Senior London Turner and the Coyotes look to repeat as Maryland 4A state champions.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase
B-CC also finished strong by winning four games en route to the Montgomery County championship game. Senior Frances Doyle and the Barons will try to rebound from losses to Clarksburg in this year's county title game and last year's state title game.
Sherwood
Sherwood had a near-perfect February, winning six of seven games. The Tammy Ross-coached Warriors most recently beat Watkins Mill in the first round.
Damascus
Damascus was perfect in February by winning all seven of its games, including the regular-season finale against Whitman. The Swarmin' Hornets, coached by Ryan Hudy, are peaking at the right time.
Walter Johnson
Walter Johnson won almost all of its games last month, including the first-round matchup against Gaithersburg. The Wildcats, coached by Chris Donlon, are trying to make their first state Final Four since 1986.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App