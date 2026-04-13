Vote: Who is the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week - April 13, 2026

We're in the month of April, and high school baseball season is still in session. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from April 6-12.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Tyler Ward of Glen Burnie.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 19, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Dan Lindsley, Paint Branch

Lindsley, a senior, was phenomenal with six RBIs, a double, a triple, and a home run on perfect 4-for-4 batting in Paint Branch's 20-10 victory over Seneca Valley. He had another six-RBI performance with two doubles in the Panthers' 25-1 blowout win over Kennedy.

Jake Weiner, Churchill

Weiner, a senior, finished with five RBIs and three runs on 3-for-4 batting in Churchill's remarkable 15-14 comeback victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Brayden Reiner, Churchill

In the same game, the junior Reiner went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two home runs and two runs.

Oren Wortman, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Also in the same game, Wortman stepped up in a losing effort with five RBIs, two doubles, two triples, and three runs on 4-for-5 batting.

James Bowman, Dulaney

Bowman, a sophomore, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a double, and a run in Dulaney's 15-12 slugfest win over Westminster.

Matthew Walker, Flowers

Walker finished with four RBIs, a double, a triple, and two runs on 3-for-4 batting in Flowers' 19-9 victory over Northwestern.

Ryan Tann, Flowers

In the same game, Tann also registered four RBIs, along with a double and two runs on 3-for-5 hitting.

Miguel Leon, John Carroll

Leon, a senior and Maryland commit, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a home run, and a run in John Carroll's 4-1 win over Gilman.

Will Kelly, Loyola-Blakefield

Kelly, a junior, finished with four RBIs and a run on 2-for-3 batting in Loyola-Blakefield's 11-6 victory over Archbishop Curley.

Will Stark, Loyola-Blakefield

In the Dons' next game, a 12-2 blowout win over the Friars, the sophomore Stark went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs, a triple, and two runs.

Vincent Burakiewicz, Gaithersburg

Burakiewicz, a previous winner of the poll, stepped up again with five RBIs, a home run, and three runs on 2-for-4 hitting in Gaithersburg's dominant 22-1 blowout victory over Seneca Valley.

Brock Grow, St. Michaels

Grow, a senior, went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double, and three runs in St. Michaels' 30-0 shutout win over Crisfield.

Brendan Spivock, Good Counsel

Spivock, a senior and Alleghany County commit, finished with three RBIs, a double, and two runs on 2-for-2 batting in Good Counsel's 20-5 blowout victory over Hancock County.

Michael Goldsmith, Mount Saint Joseph

Goldsmith, a senior and Iona commit, went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two doubles in Mount Saint Joseph's close 13-10 win over Archbishop Spalding.

Hunter Dunst, Calvert Hall

Dunst, a junior and East Tennessee State commit, struck out 12 batters in five innings in Calvert Hall's 13-1 victory over McDonogh.

Noah McMurray, Huntingtown

McMurray, a junior, pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts through five innings in Huntingtown's 12-2 win over SMCA.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.