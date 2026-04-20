Vote: Who is the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week - April 20, 2026

We're in the month of April, and high school baseball season is still in session. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from April 13-19.

Congratulations to last week's winner: James Bowman of Dulaney.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 26, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Carson Byers, Mount Saint Joseph

Byers, a senior, batted .400 and collected eight RBIs (including seven in one game) and a home run in Mount Saint Joseph's three-game sweep over Gilman.

Anthony Williams, Calvert Hall

Williams, a junior and Duke commit, finished with four stolen bases along with an RBI and a run on 3-for-4 batting in Calvert Hall's 8-6 win over John Carroll.

Cooper Gigogne, Calvert

Gigogne went a perfect 4-for-4 with nine RBIs, a home run, two doubles, three runs, a hit by pitch, and a stolen base in Calvert's 20-3 blowout victory over Westlake.

Landon Newsome, McDonough

Newsome, a senior, had an impressive two-way performance in McDonough's 13-0 shutout win over Lackey. On the mound, he pitched a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts, while at the plate, he registered three hits, five RBIs, a double, a triple, and a run.

Matt Strahan, Magruder

Strahan, a senior and Clarion commit, hit for the cycle and finished with seven RBIs in Magruder's dominant 31-1 win over Gaithersburg.

Ethan Pletter, Walter Johnson

Pletter, a previous poll nominee, went a remarkable 5-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs, a home run, a double, and four runs in Walter Johnson's 11-2 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Ryan Noll, Good Counsel

Noll, a junior, went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a home run, a double, and three runs in Good Counsel's 16-5 win over The Heights.

Nathan Smith, Long Reach

Smith, a senior, went 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs, and also tossed a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts in Long Reach's 17-3 blowout victory over River Hill.

Lucas Fongemie, Havre de Grace

Fongemie finished with five RBIs, a home run, and four runs on 2-for-2 batting in Havre de Grace's dominant 20-4 victory over Edgewood.

Calvin Moss, Saint James

Moss, a junior, went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, a double, a triple, a home run, and three runs in Saint James' 18-2 blowout win over St. Andrew's Episcopal.

Caden Holmes, La Plata

Holmes, a junior, pitched a complete-game shutout with 14 strikeouts in La Plata's 14-0 victory over Thomas Stone.

Eric Guzman, Douglass-PG

Guzman, a senior, pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and hit two RBIs and two doubles, in Douglass-PG's 13-0 shutout win over CMITAN.

Hector Diaz, Parkdale

Diaz, a junior, also tossed a five-inning no-hitter, along with 13 strikeouts, and registered three RBIs and a double in Parkdale's dominant 20-0 victory over Suitland.

Chris Reyes, Bowie

Reyes, a senior, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and four runs as Bowie demolished Suitland 30-6.

Nicky Soares, Decatur

Soares, a sophomore, had an impressive week batting .851 with a 1.8333 OPS and eight RBIs to help Decatur dominate opponents Pocomoke, North Caroline, and Snow Hill and improve to 12-0 on the season.

Christopher Ross, Randallstown

Ross, a senior, pitched a complete-game shutout with 14 strikeouts in Randallstown's 14-0 win over Owings Mills.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.