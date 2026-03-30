Vote: Who is the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week - March 30, 2026

It's officially spring, and high school baseball season has already begun in Maryland. Once again, it's time to ask the question: Who was the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week?

Congratulations to last week's winner: Matthew Rich of Dulaney.

We looked at multiple counties and nominated athletes for games played from March 23-29.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Vincent Burakiewicz, Gaithersburg

Burakiewicz, a junior, had an impressive two-way performance in Gaithersburg's 10-4 victory over Wheaton. At the plate, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, a triple, and two runs. On the mound, he went 5.2 innings and struck out 10 batters.

Ethan Pletter, Walter Johnson

Pletter, a senior and Vanderbilt commit, went 3-for-4 at the plate, with four RBIs, one home run, one double, and four runs in Walter Johnson's 15-2 blowout win over Einstein.

Josh Reid, Wootton

Reid contributed to Wootton's 11-1 victory over Churchill with five RBIs at the plate.

Jensell Arauz-Chavarria, Douglass-BAL

Arauz-Chavarria, one of last week's nominees, finished with five RBIs, a triple, and three runs on 2-for-2 batting in Douglass-BAL's 20-2 blowout win over Digital Harbor.

Christian Adams, St. Mary's Ryken

Adams finished with a home run, five RBIs, a hit, and one run in St. Mary's Ryken's 16-3 win over Bishop McNamara.

Aromni Evangelista Galan, Fairmont Heights

Galan, a junior, went four innings and struck out 14 batters on the mound, and went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in Fairmont Heights' 15-1 victory over Largo.

Brett Frick, Good Counsel

Frick finished with three RBIs, two triples, and two runs on 2-for-3 batting in Good Counsel's 13-2 victory over Bishop Ireton (VA).

William Martin, Atholton

Martin, a senior, went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, a double, and a triple in Atholton's dominant 21-0 shutout win over Wilde Lake.

Luke Stelmack, Northwest

Stelmack, a senior, put up a whopping six RBIs, along with a home run and four runs on 2-for-3 batting in Northwest's 27-0 blowout victory over Kennedy.

Charles Pettus, CMITAN

Pettus, a sophomore, made a big contribution to CMITAN's dominant 34-1 victory over International. He finished with seven RBIs, a home run, a double, two triples, and three runs on an impressive 5-for-5 batting.

Xavier Nickens, CMITAN

In the same game, the sophomore Nickens went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs, a double, a triple, and four runs.

Antonio Waddy, CMITAN

Also in the same game, the senior Waddy also registered five RBIs, along with two home runs and three runs on 2-for-4 hitting.

Riley Whitney, Patuxent

Whitney, a senior, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two doubles in Patuxent's 10-0 shutout win over Calvert.

Ivan Salinas Johnson, Springbrook

Johnson finished with six RBIs, a triple, and two runs on 3-for-3 batting in Springbrook's dominant 21-6 victory over Kennedy.

Ethan Royer, St. Michaels

Royer, a senior, went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, a home run, a double, and two runs in St. Michaels' 18-8 win over Snow Hill.

Adam Cary, Wheaton

Cary finished with five RBIs, a home run, and two runs on 2-for-3 batting in Wheaton's 17-7 win over Poolesville.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.