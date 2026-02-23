Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 23, 2026
February is almost over, and the Maryland high school basketball playoffs are set to begin later this week. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from Feb. 16-22.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gabe Colston of Kennedy.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees and cast your vote below.
Voting closes Sunday, Mar. 1, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Sinan Huan, Georgetown Prep
Huan recorded 17 points to lift Georgetown Prep to a 55-48 victory over Episcopal in the IAC championship game. It's the school's first IAC title in eight years. Additionally, the Purdue commit dropped 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in the Little Hoyas' 80-75 win over Landon in the IAC semifinals.
Evan "Bruiser Edwards, Georgetown Prep
Edwards also played a significant part in Georgetown Prep's IAC semifinals victory over Landon with 25 points.
Brandon Brooks, C.H. Flowers
Brooks finished with a triple-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in Flowers' 94-63 win over Suitland. More importantly, when the junior scored his 28th point of the game, it was the 1,000th point of his high school career.
Tavares Vaughn-Cooper, Richard Montgomery
Vaughn-Cooper makes his return to the poll this week. The senior dropped 25 points in Richard Montgomery's 57-56 victory over previously undefeated Whitman, and 24 points in the Rockets' 62-57 win over Seneca Valley.
Michael Ames, Pocomoke
Ames, a senior, had two 20+ point performances this past week, including 21 against Washington and 23 vs. Snow Hill. In the second game, Ames recorded his 1,000th career point.
Malik Gordon, Lackey
Gordon, a senior, dropped 24 points and eight rebounds in Lackey's 64-52 victory over McDonough.
Gabe Colston, Kennedy
Colston, last week's winner, stepped up once again with 24 points in Kennedy's 80-52 win over Paint Branch.
Jaxson Strothman, Manchester Valley
Strothman, a sophomore, went off for 28 points in Manchester Valley's thrilling 73-71 OT victory over Linganore.
Dion Walker, Wise
Walker had three dominant 30+ point performances for Wise over the past week. The senior dropped 31 points against Bladensburg, 34 points vs. High Point, and 35 points against Parkdale.
Amir Morton, CMITAN
Morton, a senior, also registered three 20+ point performances. He scored 23 points against Douglass-PG, 24 vs. New Hope Academy, and 20 against CMITAS
Graham Harvey, Southern
Harvey, a sophomore, erupted with 30 points and eight rebounds in Southern's 73-67 win over Frankfort (WV).
Christian Kennard, Blake
Kennard appears once again in this poll, as he erupted with 31 points in Blake's 76-37 blowout win over Wootton.
Xavier Oree, Williamsport
Oree, a previous nominee, also had a stellar week with three 20+ point showings, including 27 against Boonsboro, 21 vs. South Hagerstown, and 20 against Francis Scott Key.
Jahmeir Byrd, Williamsport
Byrd, another previous nominee, erupted with a double-double of 35 points and 11 rebounds in Williamsport's 73-65 win over South Hagerstown.
Aaron McGlone, Southern Maryland Christian
McGlone, a senior, finished with an impressive 29 points in Southern Maryland Christian's 81-61 victory over Calverton.
Koiyn Muir, Einstein
Muir returns to the poll this week, as he dropped an impressive 33 points in Einstein's 88-61 win over Watkins Mill.
