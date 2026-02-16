High School

Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 16, 2026

Nominees include Bishop McNamara's Prince-Alexander Moody, Georgetown Prep's Sinan Huan, and Kennedy's Gabe Colston

Harry Lichtman

High School on SI

We're in the middle of February, and the high school basketball playoffs are getting closer. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from Feb. 9-15.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamari Rogers of St. Charles.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 22, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Prince-Alexander Moody, Bishop McNamara

Moody continues to be one of the best players in the DMV. The senior and Indiana commit dropped 40 points in Bishop McNamara's 71-61 victory over St. Mary's Ryken.

Sinan Huan, Georgetown Prep

Huan, one of last week's nominees, finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in Georgetown Prep's 73-58 win over Landon.

Gabe Colston, Kennedy

Colston, Montgomery County's scoring leader, registered 32 points to lead Kennedy to a 68-67 comeback win over Richard Montgomery. He also dropped 27 points against Wheaton and 20 points vs. Blair.

Michael Wright, Kennedy

Wright finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds (a double-double) in the Cavaliers' 98-57 victory over Wheaton.

Tavares Vaughan-Cooper, Richard Montgomery

Vaughan-Cooper, a senior and another one of the best players in Montgomery County, dropped 28 points in the Rockets' 83-41 blowout win over rival Rockville.

Koiyn Muir, Einstein

Muir, a senior, erupted with 40 points and seven rebounds in Einstein's 73-66 win over Northwood.

Keon Scott, Meade

Meade had another stellar week of performances. The junior registered 31 points against Northeast, 30 points in a loss to Severna Park, and 20 points against Arundel.

Max Williams, Whitman

Williams, a junior, finished with a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead Whitman, the top team in Montgomery County, to a 67-57 victory over rival Walter Johnson. He also scored 22 in the Vikings' 64-52 win over Sherwood.

Jeremiah Rice, Eleanor Roosevelt

With .6 seconds left, Rice hit the game-winning layup at the buzzer to lift Eleanor Roosevelt to a 62-60 win over Wise.

Jaxson Powers, Blake

Powers, a junior, had a dominant performance with 41 points and 11 rebounds in Blake's 77-48 victory over Gaithersburg.

Bray Cespedes, North Hagerstown

Cespedes, a junior, made a huge impression in North Hagerstown's 80-77 win over South Hagerstown. He scored 41 points, tying the all-time single game record in a North-South game.

Curtis Valentine, Douglass-PG

Valentine, a senior with a fitting last name for this past week, finished with 29 points in Douglass-PG's 77-61 win over Friendly.

Mason Rooths, River Hill

Rooths, a senior, stepped up with 28 points and five steals to lead River Hill to a 52-46 win over Centennial.

Joel Turkson, Blair

Turkson, a junior, finished with a remarkable double-double of 26 points and 19 rebounds in Blair's 80-74 win over Wheaton.

Donovan Harris, Calverton

Harris, a junior, scored an impressive 30 points in Calverton's 80-76 win over Avalon.

Jayden Yates, Saint James

Yates, a previous nominee in this poll, finished with 26 points in Saint James' dominant 80-37 win over Georgetown Day School. He is now the all-time leading scorer in the school's history.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland