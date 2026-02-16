Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 16, 2026
We're in the middle of February, and the high school basketball playoffs are getting closer. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from Feb. 9-15.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamari Rogers of St. Charles.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 22, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Prince-Alexander Moody, Bishop McNamara
Moody continues to be one of the best players in the DMV. The senior and Indiana commit dropped 40 points in Bishop McNamara's 71-61 victory over St. Mary's Ryken.
Sinan Huan, Georgetown Prep
Huan, one of last week's nominees, finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in Georgetown Prep's 73-58 win over Landon.
Gabe Colston, Kennedy
Colston, Montgomery County's scoring leader, registered 32 points to lead Kennedy to a 68-67 comeback win over Richard Montgomery. He also dropped 27 points against Wheaton and 20 points vs. Blair.
Michael Wright, Kennedy
Wright finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds (a double-double) in the Cavaliers' 98-57 victory over Wheaton.
Tavares Vaughan-Cooper, Richard Montgomery
Vaughan-Cooper, a senior and another one of the best players in Montgomery County, dropped 28 points in the Rockets' 83-41 blowout win over rival Rockville.
Koiyn Muir, Einstein
Muir, a senior, erupted with 40 points and seven rebounds in Einstein's 73-66 win over Northwood.
Keon Scott, Meade
Meade had another stellar week of performances. The junior registered 31 points against Northeast, 30 points in a loss to Severna Park, and 20 points against Arundel.
Max Williams, Whitman
Williams, a junior, finished with a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead Whitman, the top team in Montgomery County, to a 67-57 victory over rival Walter Johnson. He also scored 22 in the Vikings' 64-52 win over Sherwood.
Jeremiah Rice, Eleanor Roosevelt
With .6 seconds left, Rice hit the game-winning layup at the buzzer to lift Eleanor Roosevelt to a 62-60 win over Wise.
Jaxson Powers, Blake
Powers, a junior, had a dominant performance with 41 points and 11 rebounds in Blake's 77-48 victory over Gaithersburg.
Bray Cespedes, North Hagerstown
Cespedes, a junior, made a huge impression in North Hagerstown's 80-77 win over South Hagerstown. He scored 41 points, tying the all-time single game record in a North-South game.
Curtis Valentine, Douglass-PG
Valentine, a senior with a fitting last name for this past week, finished with 29 points in Douglass-PG's 77-61 win over Friendly.
Mason Rooths, River Hill
Rooths, a senior, stepped up with 28 points and five steals to lead River Hill to a 52-46 win over Centennial.
Joel Turkson, Blair
Turkson, a junior, finished with a remarkable double-double of 26 points and 19 rebounds in Blair's 80-74 win over Wheaton.
Donovan Harris, Calverton
Harris, a junior, scored an impressive 30 points in Calverton's 80-76 win over Avalon.
Jayden Yates, Saint James
Yates, a previous nominee in this poll, finished with 26 points in Saint James' dominant 80-37 win over Georgetown Day School. He is now the all-time leading scorer in the school's history.
