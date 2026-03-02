Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - March 2, 2026
We're now in the month of March, and Maryland high school basketball playoffs have already begun. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played from Feb. 23-Mar. 1.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Koiyn Muir of Einstein.
Kayden Leggett, Glenelg Country Day
Leggett, a junior, registered 24 points in Glenelg Country Day's 81-77 overtime win over Good Counsel in the first round of the Maryland Private School State Basketball Tournament.
Jamaal Mansaray, Good Counsel
Mansaray, a senior, scored a game-high 25 points in the Falcons' OT loss to Glenelg.
Joseph Davis Jr., Richard Montgomery
Davis, a junior, went off for 26 points in Richard Montgomery's 87-56 victory over Einstein in the first round of the MPSSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs.
Gabe Colston, Kennedy
Colston, the winner from two weeks ago, came through with 25 points in Kennedy's 90-61 win over Einstein.
Michael Wright, Kennedy
Wright also stepped up in the same game with 22 points and 10 rebounds (a double-double) for the Cavaliers.
Ethan Ray, Damascus
Ray, another previous nominee, registered 24 points and nine rebounds in Damascus' 64-45 win over Clarksburg.
Kenneth Lipscomb, Severn Run
Lipscomb, a senior, finished with 25 points in Severn Run's 67-60 victory over Glen Burnie in the MPSSAA first round.
Brayden Cespedes, North Hagerstown
Cespedes, a junior and previous nominee, erupted with 36 points, nine rebounds, and eight steals in North Hagerstown's thrilling 80-77 OT victory over Tuscarora in the MPSSAA first round.
Armani Fowlkes, Blake
Fowlkes led his team with 20 points in Blake's 67-55 win over Whitman in the Montgomery County boys basketball championship game.
Max Williams, Whitman
Williams, another previous nominee, came through in a losing effort with 30 points and nine rebounds in the same game.
Jayden Yates, Saint James
Yates went off for 28 points in Saint James' 65-58 victory over Sandy Spring in the Maryland Private School Boys Basketball Tournament.
Angel Long, Mt. Zion Prep
Long, a senior, registered 25 points and went 11-of-17 from the field in Mt. Zion Prep's 96-56 blowout win over St. Paul's in the private school tournament.
Jacob Canton, Mt. Zion Prep
Canon, a junior, finished with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in the Warriors' 78-60 win over Pallotti.
Jadon Purcelle, Friendly
Purcelle, a junior, registered 28 points and eight rebounds in Friendly's 81-36 blowout win over La Plata.
