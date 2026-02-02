Vote: Who is the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 2, 2026
We're now in the month of February, and the high school basketball playoffs are just around the corner. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated eight athletes for games played from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. However, there were less games than usual over the past week due to the big snow storm.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Autumn Welch of Bowie.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 8, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Adora Nwude, Bullis
Nwude, a senior and Fordham commit, reached the 1,000-point mark of her high school career in Bullis' 82-44 blowout victory over Georgetown Visitation Prep (DC).
Se'Lah Foreman, Wicomico
Foreman, one of last week's nominees, led the way with 21 points in Wicomico's 56-10 beatdown on Crisfield. The senior also registered 17 points in the Indians' dominant 66-19 win over Pocomoke.
Jameirah Thompson, Frederick
Thompson, a sophomore, erupted with 28 points and four assists in Frederick's 71-46 blowout win over Urbana.
Claire Bono, Smithsburg
Bono finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and six steals in Smithsburg's 65-45 victory over Catoctin.
Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg
Mastronardi had the same exact stat line as her teammate Bono in the same game for the Leopards.
Khloe Ison, St. Frances Academy
Ison, a freshman, finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in St. Frances Academy's 85-45 blowout win over Roland Park Academy.
Mone't Edwards, St. Frances Academy
Edwards, a senior, recorded a double-double of her own with 15 points and assists for the Panthers in the same game.
Avery Witter, Mount Airy Christian Academy
Witter, a junior, finished with 18 points and eight steals in Mount Airy Christian Academy's 39-19 win over Living Grace Christian.
