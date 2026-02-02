Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 2, 2026
We're now in the month of February, and the high school basketball playoffs are just around the corner. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. However, there were less games than usual over the past week due to the big snow storm.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Christian Kennard of Blake.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 8, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Ashton "Ace" Meeks, DeMatha
Meeks continues to lead DeMatha as the top team in the state. The senior registered 26 points in the Stags' 50-47 comeback victory over St. John's (DC).
Evan "Bruiser" Edwards, Georgetown Prep
Edwards also dropped 26 points to lead Georgetown Prep to a 57-51 comeback win over St. Albans (DC). The junior then hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Little Hoyas to a 66-64 win over St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (VA).
Xavier Skipworth, Bullis
Skipworth stepped up with a remarkable 35 points in Bullis' 82-67 victory over Landon. The four-star sophomore also registered 28 points in the Bulldogs' 71-69 OT loss to Episcopal (VA).
Terence Jones III, St. Frances Academy
Jones, a junior, went off for 23 points to earn Game MVP in St. Frances Academy's 75-71 victory over St. John's (DC) in the 2026 Melo Classic.
Mookie Taylor, Frederick
Taylor, a sophomore, finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Frederick's 65-51 win over Urbana.
Jahmeir Byrd, Williamsport
Byrd, a senior, erupted for 35 points and 15 rebounds (a double-double) in Williamsport's thrilling 83-81 victory over Brunswick.
Jayden Yates, Saint James
Yates, a senior, finished with 32 points, six rebounds, and six steals in Saint James' 75-61 win over Virginia Academy (VA).
Lamarquis Douglas, Pocomoke
Douglas, a junior, finished with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds in Pocomoke's 85-77 victory over Decatur.
Blake Main, Boonsboro
Main, a junior, also had a double-double (23 points and 12 rebounds) in Boonsboro's 77-45 blowout win over Clear Spring.
Colton Enderle, Manchester Valley
Enderle, a senior, finished with 22 points in Manchester Valley's 66-47 victory over South Carroll.
