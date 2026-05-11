Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Week? - May 11, 2026

We're in the month of May, and high school baseball playoffs have already begun. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from May 4-10.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Matthew Rich of Dulaney.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below:

Voting ends Sunday, May 17th, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Andrew Giacalone, Magruder

Giacalone, a junior, pitched a complete-game shutout no-hitter with seven strikeouts in Magruder's 10-0 victory over Richard Montgomery.

Colin Giacalone, Magruder

In the same game, Andrew's brother, a sophomore, registered five RBIs and two doubles on 2-for-3 batting. Colin also broke the single-season RBI record set by Matt Sweeney in 2006 with his 35th RBI.

Jackson Branch, Magruder

Also in the same game, the senior Branch went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs.

Jeremias Velez, DuVal

In DuVal's two wins over Wise this past week, the sophomore Velez registered eight RBIs, three doubles, and five runs on 6-for-7 batting.

Ethan Baker, Century

Baker, a senior and Hagerstown Community College commit, went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and two home runs in Century's 11-2 victory over Poolesville in the MPSSAA 2A regional semifinals.

Ouest Vermillion, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Vermillion, a senior, saved the Barons' season as he made an incredible throw from right field to stop the game-tying run, helping Bethesda-Chevy Chase beat Churchill 5-4 in the MPSSAA 4A regional quarterfinals.

Jacob Hecht, Richard Montgomery

Hecht, a junior, pitched a complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts in Richard Montgomery's 6-0 shutout win over Einstein in the MPSSAA 4A regional quarterfinals.

Nolin Cockerham, Paint Branch

Cockerham, a senior, pitched six no-hit relief innings and struck out 12 batters in Paint Branch's 3-2 victory over Laurel in the MPSSAA 4A regional quarterfinals.

Billy Swaney, Urbana

Swaney, a senior and Harford Community College commit, finished with five RBIs, a home run, a double, and two runs on 2-for-3 batting in Urbana's 11-6 win over Oakdale in the CMC Championship.

Brennan Giangrasso, Howard

Giangrasso, a senior, struck out 11 batters through six innings in Howard's 21-5 blowout victory over New Town in the MPSSAA 3A regional quarterfinals.

Jack Martin, Atholton

Martin, a senior, finished with five RBIs on 2-for-3 batting in Atholton's 18-1 blowout win over Oakland Mills in the MPSSAA 3A regional quarterfinals.

Linus Byrns, Atholton

Byrns, a senior, pitched a complete-game shutout while striking out 10 batters in six innings to lead the Raiders to a 10-0 victory over Centennial.

Troy Smith, Leonardtown

Smith, a senior and Prince George's Community College commit, went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, a home run, and two runs in Leonardtown's 19-7 win over North Point in the MPSSAA 4A regional quarterfinals.

Ryan Welch, Chopticon

Welch, a junior, pitched a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts in Chopticon's 5-0 victory over Great Mills in the MPSSAA 3A regional semifinals.

Evan Whipp, Mount Saint Joseph

Whipp, a senior and Stevenson commit, registered five RBIs and a home run on 2-for-2 batting in Mount Saint Joseph's 9-4 win over John Carroll in the MIAA A Playoffs.

Connor Flickinger, Sherwood

Flickinger, a senior, registered 11 RBIs and six hits in three games for Sherwood over the past week.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.