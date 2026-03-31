Vote: Who is the Maryland Softball Player of the Week - March 30, 2026

It's officially spring, and high school softball season has already begun in Maryland. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Softball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated athletes for games played from March 23-29.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Macie Anderson of Kent Island.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Abigail Clemens, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Clemens, a sophomore, went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs and a double in Bethesda-Chevy Chase's 19-4 blowout victory over Rockville.

Allie Hage, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Hage went a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs, two doubles, and two runs in the Barons' 15-1 win over Watkins Mill.

Addie Harling, Quince Orchard

Harling, a freshman, was dominant in the circle with 14 strikeouts through five scoreless innings in Quince Orchard's 15-0 victory over Watkins Mill.

Paulina Mann, Einstein

Mann went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and a run in Einstein's 19-0 shutout win over Whitman. She also tossed eight strikeouts in the circle.

Ava Libercci, Mount Carmel

Libercci finished with a whopping nine RBIs, three home runs, and three runs on 3-for-3 batting in Mount Carmel's 22-14 slugfest victory over Chapelgate Christian Academy.

Erin Martin, Mount Carmel

In the same game, Martin put up seven RBIs, a double, a triple, and three runs for the Cougars.

Nala Johnson, Northwest

Johnson was impressive in the circle with 13 strikeouts in five innings to lead Northwest's 17-1 victory over Wootton. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a double.

Ali Porter, Northwest

Porter, another previous nominee, went 4-for-6 with four RBIs, a double, and three runs in the Jaguars' 25-0 shutout win over Churchill.

Imani Lewis, City College

Lewis, a junior, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with six RBIs, two home runs, a triple, and four runs in City College's 22-10 win over Forest Park.

Abby Marmen, Fallston

Marmen, a senior and Drexel commit, finished with six RBIs, a double, a triple, and a home run on 4-for-4 batting in Fallston's dominant 27-0 shutout victory over Joppatowne.

Sara Frist, Fallston

In the same game, the senior Frist also registered six RBIs, along with two doubles and four runs scored on 3-for-5 batting for the Cougars.

Annie Baker, Mountain Ridge

Baker went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, two doubles, and three runs in Mountain Ridge's 19-1 blowout victory over Berkeley Springs (WV).

Emerson Koenig, Richard Montgomery

Koenig finished with five RBIs, a double, and a run on 3-for-4 batting in Richard Montgomery's 20-1 blowout win over Blake.

Rebekah Caballero, McDonough

Caballero had a dominant two-way performance in McDonough's 17-6 victory over Great Mills. In the circle, she tossed 10 strikeouts through six innings, while at the plate, she went 3-for-5 with seven RBIs, a double, and three runs.

Rylan Crisafulli, Broadneck

Crisafulli, a junior, tossed 12 strikeouts in four innings with no hits allowed in Broadneck's 8-0 win over Annapolis.

Kimani Dennis, Dulaney

Dennis finished with four RBIs, a home run, a triple, and three RBIs in Dulaney's 16-0 shutout victory over Lansdowne.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.