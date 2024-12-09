Vote: Who is the Maryland State Football Championship Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)
The 2024 Maryland High School Football State Championships have come to a close with an outstanding set of state championship games. There were several standout performances in the finals and we invite you vote for our final Maryland High School Football Player of the Week in 2024.
Congratulations to last week's winner: King Jones of Patuxent.
Here are this week's nominees: Voting ends Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m.
Evan Blouir, Patuxent
Blouir, a senior bound to the Naval Academy, finished with 213 yards (107 rushing) and threw a 71-yard touchdown pass in Patuxent’s 8-6 victory over Dunbar in the Maryland Class 2A/1A state championship game.
Lawtrell Bowlding, North Point
Bowlding, a sophomore linebacker, finished with eight tackles and a sack as North Point won its second Maryland Class 4A/3A state title in three seasons with a 21-20 overtime win over Mergenthaler.
Damien Brown, North Point
The senior rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in North Point’s 21-20 overtime victory over Mergenthaler in the Maryland Class 4A/3A state championship game.
Jabril Daniels, Fort Hill
The senior running back ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns as Fort Hill won its fourth straight Maryland Class 1A state championship with a 35-0 win over Northern-Garrett.
Brandon Gorham, Arundel
Gorham, a senior defensive end headed to the University of Delaware, had six tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown in Arundel’s win over Linganore in the Maryland Class 3A state championship game.
Johnny Hobgood, Stephen Decatur
The junior quarterback finished 17-of-21 for 244 yards and threw a game-winning 24-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in regulation as Stephen Decatur won a second straight Maryland Class 2A state title with a 13-12 win over Huntingtown.
Duane Jack, Patuxent
Jack, a junior defensive back, had 11 tackles and a sack as Patuxent won its first state championship with a 8-6 win over Dunbar in the Class 2A/1A final.
TJ Mordecai, Arundel
The senior running back had 18 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns as Arundel won its first state title since 1975 with a 35-7 victory over Linganore in the Maryland Class 3A state championship game.
Nick Oliver, Arundel
Oliver, a senior linebacker, finished with 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in Arundel’s 35-7 victory over Linganore in the Maryland Class 3A state title game.
Christian Riley, Fort Hill
Riley, a sophomore defensive tackle, had 10 tackles in Fort Hill’s victory over Northern-Garrett in the Maryland Class 1A state title game.