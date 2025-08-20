Vote: Who is the 2025 Maryland High School Football Preseason Offensive Player of the Year?
With the 2025 Maryland High School upon us, it's time to look at some of the stat's top players and offer you the opportunity to vote on your choice for the 2025 Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Year.
Here are 10 outstanding candidates for your consideration. Voting ends Aug. 31 at 11:59 PT.
Damon Ferguson, Milford Mill Academy, senior
Ferguson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, is the state’s top public school performer. The Pittsburgh commit rushed for 1,341 yards and scored 16 touchdowns as a junior last year.
Johnny Hobgood, Stephen Decatur, senior
Hobgood excelled in his first season as a starter in 2024, claiming High School on SI Maryland Quarterback of the Year honors. The 6-1, 210-pound Sacred Heart commit threw for 2,206 yards and 33 touchdowns, including a touchdown pass late in regulation to rally Decatur to a second straight Maryland Class 2A state championship.
Immanuel Iheanacho, Georgetown Prep, senior
Iheanacho, a 6-7, 340-pound offensive linemen, is arguably the most dominant player in the country at his position. The 5-star Oregon commit was the Interstate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.
Lavar Keys, DeMatha Catholic, senior
Keys, a 5-10, 160-pound wideout, was an explosive playmaker last season for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division champs and state’s No. 3 squad. The Penn State commit had 63 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior campaign.
Cedric Kouemi, Bullis School, senior
Kouemi, a powerful 5-11, 215-pound running back, is a reason Bullis is in position to dethrone rival Georgetown Prep in the IAC this season. The 3-star Cincinnati commit rushed for 1,301 yards and scored eight touchdowns last year.
Bradly Matthews, Linganore, senior
Matthews, a Georgetown commit, is the latest of a long line of quality running backs out of the Frederick County (Md.) school. He rushed for 2,484 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior and could threaten the Frederick County career touchdown mark with a big 2025.
Myles McAfee, Archbishop Spalding, junior
Nicknamed “Scrap,” the 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver, was pure gold last fall for the state’s No. 1 team with 54 receptions for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’ll be the No. 1 go-to this season for Blake Howell, who replaces Malik Washington (Maryland) at quarterback for the Cavaliers.
Jaden McDuffie, South River, senior
McDuffie (6-3, 170) is arguably the best public school wide receiver in Maryland. The Northwestern commit had 73 receptions for a school-record 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior last year.
Connor Salmin, Bullis School, senior
There’s much anticipation for Salmin, who transferred to Bullis from Purcellville (Va.) after his junior football season. The Clemson commit posted 53 catches, 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns at Purcellville, followed with the IAC 100-meter title and a third-place finish in the 200 (teammate and eventual 2024 U.S. Olympian Quincy Wilson won event) last spring for Bullis.
Jae’Oyn Williams, St. Frances Academy, senior
Williams will be the full-time “QB1” this season for the state’s No. 1 squad. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound dual-threat Virginia commit combined for nearly 900 yards and 13 touchdowns passing and rushing last year.