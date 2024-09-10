Vote: Who should be SBLive's Maryland High School Football Player of the Week (9/10/2024)?

High School

Fort Hill senior running back Jabril Daniels is a nominee for Maryland High School Football Player of the Week after rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the Sentinels' win over Northern-Garrett. Review all of our nominees and vote for the candidate you find most deserving.
Maryland high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams and athletes showcased their talents in Week 1.

As such, we have nominated the following athletes for this week for the SBLive’s Maryland High School Football Player of the Week award, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Trysten Johnson of Bishop McNamara

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Darrian Alexander, Parkville

The senior defensive end finished with 12.5 tackles and 4.5 quarterback sacks in Parkville’s 30-6 win over Woodlawn.

Tyler Boyd, Catonsville

The senior running back had 16 carries for 134 yards and touchdowns in the Comets’ season-opening 37-19 win over Dulaney.

Demetrius Custis, Laurel

The sophomore accounted for 238 yards (156 rushing, 82 rushing) and six touchdowns (three throwing) in Laurel’s 46-28 victory over Surrattsville.

Devin Cox, Westlake 

The senior running back carried 29 times for 282 yards and a touchdown in Westlake’s 48-33 victory over Northern-Calvert.

Jabriel Danils, Fort Hill

The senior running back rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, as Fort Hill defeated Northern-Garrett, 42-7.

Kam Henry, Meade

The senior finished with 24 carries for 167 yards in Meade’s 43-6 victory over Severn Run.

Hunter Humphries, Wootton

The sophomore quarterback went 16-of-20 for 259 yards and two touchdowns in Wootton’s 43-0 victory over Poolesville.

Alijah Johnson, Meade

The senior threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns in Meade’s season-opening win over Severn Run,.

T.J. Lambirth, Dundalk

The senior wideout finished with six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in Dundalk’s 36-0 victory over Crofton.

Chase Replogle, Francis Scott Key

The junior linebacker finished with 12 tackles as the Eagles defeated Smithsburg, 22-15.

Charlie Runco, Severn School

The junior rushed 24 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Severn’s 35-18 triumph over SEED School.

Lucas Scribner, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The senior had 110 yards on four carries and scored in Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s 24-12 victory over Walter Johnson.

Owen Scheihing, Loyola Blakefield

The senior kicker converted a 34-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Dons to a 17-14 victory over Georgetown Prep.

Cameron Wilson, Calvert

The junior linebacker finished with 11 tackles (three for loss) in the Cavaliers’ 23-9 victory over St. Charles.

Tyler Womack, Annapolis

Womack, a senior running back, rushed for 216 yards and six touchdowns as the Panthers gained their first victory over Old Mill since 2005 with a 40-20 decision.

