Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
After a forgettable 2024 campaign, Saint Mary’s has gotten 2025 off to a promising start. The Saints are No. 24 in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area Top 10 poll.
The Annapolis (Md.) private school opened with a 21-6 victory over perennial Maryland Class 4A public stronghold and then-No. 8 Broadneck last Friday. The Saints went 0-11 last season, including 0-8 in their first season back as a member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference.
St. Mary’s won six MIAA B championships between 2007 and 2022. Saint Frances Academy, which fell to California powerhouse Saint John Bosco, ranked No. 2 in High School on SI’s National Top 25, remains No. 1 in Baltimore.
The rest of the Top 5 features McDonogh School, Archbishop Spalding, Loyola Blakefield and Mount St. Joseph. McDonogh and Spalding, who played in the last two MIAA A title games, open the 2025 MIAA A slate Friday evening in Owings Mills.
Loyola Blakefield, which posted an impressive win at Georgetown Prep in a Maryland Top 25 match last weekend, hosts Gonzaga College, the No. 1 in team in High School on SI’s District of Columbia rankings, Saturday afternoon. No. 6 Milford Mill Academy makes its 2025 debut at Broadneck in arguably the premier public school matchup of the weekend.
No. 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar will trek from East Baltimore to Western Maryland for a non-league matchup with four-time reigning Maryland Class 1A state champ Fort Hill. No. 8 Arundel, the defending Class 3A champ, opens Anne Arundel County (Md.) league play at Severn Run.
Here’s the entire High School on SI Baltimore Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to St. John’s Bosco (Calif.), 21-14
This week: at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), Sept. 13
2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 2-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 12
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Hun School (N.J.) 35-28
This week: at No. 3 McDonogh School, Sept. 12
4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep, 20-7
This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Sept. 13
5. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s Ryken, 24-21
This week: vs. Dundalk, Sept. 12
6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Broadneck, Sept. 12
7. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Curley, 42-0
This week: at La Salle College (Pa.), Sept. 13
8. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated River Hill, 42-28
This week: at Severn Run, Sept. 12
9. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Stone Bridge (Va.),7-6
This week: at Fort Hill, Sept. 12
10. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Broadneck, 21-6
This week: Off (next game - at Gilman School, Sept. 19)