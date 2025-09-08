High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025

St. Mary's earns a spot in this week's Top 10 with a win over Broadneck; McDonogh edges past Archbishop Spalding for No. 2

Derek Toney

No. 5 Mount St. Joseph is off to a 3-0 start after topping St. Mary's Ryken in their annual rivalry battle.
No. 5 Mount St. Joseph is off to a 3-0 start after topping St. Mary's Ryken in their annual rivalry battle. / MSJ Gaels Football

After a forgettable 2024 campaign, Saint Mary’s has gotten 2025 off to a promising start. The Saints are No. 24 in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area Top 10 poll.

The Annapolis (Md.) private school opened with a 21-6 victory over perennial Maryland Class 4A public stronghold and then-No. 8 Broadneck last Friday. The Saints went 0-11 last season, including 0-8 in their first season back as a member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference. 

St. Mary’s won six MIAA B championships between 2007 and 2022. Saint Frances Academy, which fell to California powerhouse Saint John Bosco, ranked No. 2 in High School on SI’s National Top 25, remains No. 1 in Baltimore. 

The rest of the Top 5 features McDonogh School, Archbishop Spalding, Loyola Blakefield and Mount St. Joseph. McDonogh and Spalding, who played in the last two MIAA A title games, open the 2025 MIAA A slate Friday evening in Owings Mills. 

Loyola Blakefield, which posted an impressive win at Georgetown Prep in a Maryland Top 25 match last weekend, hosts Gonzaga College, the No. 1 in team in High School on SI’s District of Columbia rankings, Saturday afternoon. No. 6 Milford Mill Academy makes its 2025 debut at Broadneck in arguably the premier public school matchup of the weekend. 

No. 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar will trek from East Baltimore to Western Maryland for a non-league matchup with four-time reigning Maryland Class 1A state champ Fort Hill. No. 8 Arundel, the defending Class 3A champ, opens Anne Arundel County (Md.) league play at Severn Run. 

Here’s the entire High School on SI Baltimore Top 10:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to St. John’s Bosco (Calif.), 21-14

This week: at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), Sept. 13

2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 2-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 12

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2 

Record: 1-2

Last week: Lost to Hun School (N.J.) 35-28

This week: at No. 3 McDonogh School, Sept. 12

4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep, 20-7

This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Sept. 13

5. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s Ryken, 24-21

This week: vs. Dundalk, Sept. 12

6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Broadneck, Sept. 12

7. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Archbishop Curley, 42-0

This week: at La Salle College (Pa.), Sept. 13

8. ARUNDEL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated River Hill, 42-28

This week: at Severn Run, Sept. 12

9. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to Stone Bridge (Va.),7-6

This week: at Fort Hill, Sept. 12

10. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Broadneck, 21-6

This week: Off (next game - at Gilman School, Sept. 19)

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

